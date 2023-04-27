Is King Charles looking to forgive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Here's what we know

King Charles III has reportedly decided to accept and move on with the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle situation. Reports claim that the 74-year-old wishes the two well despite claims by the media. Continue reading for more details about the royals and their equation.

King Charles wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle well

Contrary to reports, King Charles III wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle well for their life in America. British television host and royal insider Gyles Brandreth told Page Six, "I don't think they [Charles and Queen Camilla] are obsessing about it the way that we are. They are just getting on with it." He continued, "He settled [it]. He announced that William was going to be the Prince of Wales."

"He sort of made the situation clear and wished Harry and Meghan love and well as they build their life overseas. So, you know, in this country, I think we've accepted. Well, that's what they're doing... We're just getting on with it," the author added. Brandreth, who goes to Clarence House, Charles and Camilla's London residence, for events and charities has also revealed other details about what he has seen in the home of the royals.

He shared that "when you go through" their London home, "there are pictures of Harry and Meghan" on "the piano [and] on the mantlepiece" suggesting that the pictures of the couple point to how their equation with each other is. Reports claim that the King is happy about Prince Harry and Meghan living their own life in California and only wishes them well. He is also "delighted' that the Duke of Sussex will be attending his coronation ceremony.

Things have been tense between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the royals ever since the two quit their duties and moved to the United States in 2020. Harry's memoir Spare where he criticized Charles, his brother Prince William, and Queen Consort Camilla has also been another reason the relationship between the royals is so strained. Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace recently announced that Harry will attend Charles' coronation on May 6, 2023, while Meghan will remain back home in California.

Previously, talking about Harry and Charles' relationship, sources have claimed, "There is now, more than ever, a willingness to try and have a relationship." Insiders have also said, "Meghan doesn't want any more rifts. She wants her children to know their grandfather, Charles, particularly when they are not going to know their other grandfather [Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle]."