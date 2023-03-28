Is King Charles ready for reunion with Prince Harry amidst his surprise UK visit?

Prince Harry made a surprise return to the UK, and a recent report suggests that the Duke of Sussex is unlikely to have an in-person meeting with his father, King Charles III, in the coming days. As the two have not seen each other in person for some time, this could be a sign of ongoing tensions between the two royals.

“The monarch was informed by the Duke of Sussex he would travel back to Britain this week to show his support to the High Court case he and other prominent personalities have brought against Associated Newspapers,” it hs been reported.

Is a reunion on the cards?

Prince Harry has reportedly been told by his father, King Charles III, that he was too "busy" to meet him during his first-ever state visit as sovereign. This is a great disappointment for Prince Harry, who had been eagerly anticipating the opportunity to greet his father as he embarks on this historic journey.

“The monarch is understood to be at Highgrove, Glos, preparing for the German leg of his tour, which begins on Wednesday,” Telegraph reported, adding, “The hearing would have coincided with the King’s state visit to France before the trip was canceled on Friday owing to ongoing civil unrest over Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are unlikely to have the chance to meet with Prince Harry, despite his likely stay in Frogmore Cottage, which is conveniently located just a short walk away from their home. “Kate Middleton and Prince William are spending their children's half-term holidays away from London or Windsor, making an in-person meeting with the Duke very unlikely,” the report claimed.

Prince Harry made an unexpected appearance in London court this week to join forces with six other prominent figures in a legal claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail. Accompanying Prince Harry were Sadie Frost, Elizabeth Hurley, Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and former Lib Dem MP Sir Simon Hughes, in a united stand against the newspaper's alleged misuse of private information, infringement of copyright, and breach of data protection laws.

This is his first visit to the UK, post his tell-all book, 'Spare'.