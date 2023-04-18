Is King Charles trying to reconcile with Prince Harry after ‘peace talks’?

King Charles has reciprocated Prince Harry’s efforts to make amends. A photograph of Harry and Meghan Markle was included in the Buckingham Palace souvenir programme to accompany the coronation ceremony.

King Charles attempts to make amends with Harry and Meghan

A family portrait clicked by the Royal photographer Chris Jackson has been included in the Buckingham Palace souvenir programme. It was taken on the monarch's 70th birthday in 2018. The location the portrait was taken is the Clarence House, where King Charles can be seen with a laughing Prince George on his knee, Camilla affectionately holding Princess Charlotte, and Kate Middleton holding Prince Louis. At the same time, Prince William stands by her side, smiling.

What has caught people’s eye is that the photo also includes Prince Harry and Meghan. The Duke of Sussex stands beside his brother with his arms around Meghan. Reports are suggesting that the inclusion of this photo is an “olive branch” that King Charles is extending. What is unseen in the picture is how the relationships between the Royal family were falling apart at that point in time. Meghan and Kate had argued about Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress, and Harry was resentful about his family not fully supporting Meghan. Including the family photo with Harry and Meghan present in it is being viewed as a peace offering from the King. It would not be wrong to assume that Harry's attempts to have “peace talks” with Charles are being reciprocated.

ALSO READ: Did Prince William subtly send a message to Prince Harry? Royal expert reveals details

Buckingham Palace souvenir programme

The Buckingham Palace souvenir programme is an 84-page programme that includes information about the coronation ceremony. Archbishop of Canterbury said that the king takes the throne fully knowing the 'difficult' task as a monarch and how he recognizes ​​and ‘shares in our human frailties and vulnerabilities'. Archbishop Justin Welby wrote in the souvenir programme mentioning how Charles will be swapping 'robes of status and honour' for a simple white shirt for a private anointing on May 6.

He continued describing how the historic ceremony will be one of 'magnificence and pomp' but also 'stillness and simplicity' when the King is anointed with holy oil under a canopy in private. The anointing part of the ceremony will be the only part away from the eyes of the public and will be a 'private moment between a new King and the King of Kings,' the Archbishop stated.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How did Prince William and Kate Middleton react when asked about Prince Harry's controversial memoir Spare?