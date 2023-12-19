Is Kody Brown committing to monogamy after having 4 wives? Exploring new claims amid Sister Wives star’s failed plural marriages

Born on January 17, 1969, Kody Winn Brown is the patriarch of the Brown Family, featured on TLC's Sister Wives. He has one wife, Robyn Sullivan, eighteen children, and six grandchildren. Kody has three ex-wives; Meri Barber, Janelle Schriever, and Christine Allred. After his respective breakups from exes Meri, Christine and Janelle Brown, the Sister Wives star revealed that he is focused on monogamy moving forward, noting that he "wouldn't be interested" in wife Robyn Brown enlisting another spouse.

Kody Brown reflects on the lesson learned on love and marriage

Kody Brown, a 54-year-old who has experienced polygamy, is reflecting on his lessons in love and marriage after his family marriages to Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown collapsed within 14 months. Brown is unexpectedly in a monogamous marriage and said that he doesn't think he'll be adding any more wives in the future.

In a surprising turn of events, Kody Brown, once a staunch advocate of polygamy, declared that

he no longer harbors any interest in pursuing multiple marriages. In an interview with PEOPLE, he emphasized the difficulties associated with plural marriage, acknowledging the heartbreak and emotional toll it has taken on his family. Despite still considering himself an "advocate" of the lifestyle, Kody expressed a profound change in perspective, signaling a departure from the

polygamous dynamics that defined his life for decades.

Advertisement

“I think plural marriage is extremely difficult,” the 54-year-old told PEOPLE, adding that he has "no interest" in ever trying it again with another wife.

“So, I believe that plural marriage is about your growth, about self-development, about finding that goodness through difficulty,” he said.

Brown compared his experience of breaking up with three of his four wives in the span of 14 months to hitting the “bottom in a deep, deep swimming pool.” However, Kody added that he's “pushed off the bottom and I'm headed to the surface.” He also admitted that he and his family have experienced "a lot of heartbreak" lately and sometimes he was messy in handling the emotions that came with it.

But, based on his own challenges with the practice, the Sister Wives star said there was no reason for him to seek another bride to join his family with his current legal wife, Robyn.

“We're not going back to where we were. And I want to get to a place where I'm accepting that with a heart full of grace and love. We're all seeking happiness and we will all find it,” he said.

ALSO READ: Sister Wives: Kody reflects on ‘failures’ in polygamy says he expected ‘too much from the family’

Kody Brown's ex-wife speaks on his current mindset

Brown’s ex Janelle spoke on the possibility of him taking on another sister. “He's now talking more and more about, 'As we move forward into monogamy,' so, I think that's where he's headed,” Janelle shared, adding that she doesn't think Robyn will be able to have another possible sister wife. “I do not foresee it. If I did, I'll bet you $1,000 right now and you come find me. If he does, I will give you $1,000.”

Janelle also explained that she thinks Kody and Robyn are very happy in their relationship.

“They have found something together at this stage of their life that seems to be very deep, and I think it works. And that's okay.”

However, Robyn expressed a different point of view, sharing that polygamy was always her intention. “It's weird,” Robyn shared. “To be loving and respectful to Kody, I want to say yes but I just don't know how this works exactly. I feel like it's disrespectful.”

Advertisement

Though Kody's exes have extended their support for his ongoing relationship, Robyn explained that she still wants to have conversations offscreen to be able to move forward.

ALSO READ: Sister Wives: ‘I can fake through this. I don’t want to’ Kody Brown opens up about ‘wasted’ 7 years with Meri