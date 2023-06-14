Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant with Travis Barker's child? Here's what fans have to say

Kourtney Kardashian posted photos of her large hearty meal recently, and fans are speculating if it is an indication of a possible pregnancy. Rumors about the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum’s pregnancy have been increasing after fans spotted her unusual eating habits. Kourtney Kardashian has previously opened up about her wish to have another child. In an episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that she was attempting to get pregnant with the help of IVF.

Kourtney Kardashian’s meal ignites pregnancy rumors

Kourtney recently took to Instagram to post photos of her meal on Instagram, and fans were quick to notice the contrast between the food in the picture and her usual diet. The star had a meal at Tre Lune, a restaurant where she ate with her husband, Travis Baker, on the occasion of her 44th birthday.

The picture featured a spread of food, including a green soup, a bowl of freshly cut fruits, and a green dip. A tray of homemade breadsticks accompanied this meal. The following picture the Hulu star posted showed risotto with fresh asparagus, and the breadstick tray in the previous picture was almost entirely devoured. What fans were quick to notice was that Kourtney’s drink of choice paired with the meal was a cold glass of water instead of an alcoholic one.

Speculation about Kourtney Kardashian being pregnant

Kourtney’s unusual meal ignited rumors about her being pregnant once again after a previous TikTok video pointed at the same. Last week, a TikTok video brought up the topic of the Hulu star’s pregnancy after she was spotted at her husband’s concert. In a behind-the-scenes clip from the Blink-182 concert in New York, Kourtney was spotted with her stepdaughter Alabama Barker, 17.

Kourtney opted for baggy white overalls, which had fans convinced that the star was hiding a baby bump under. One user commented, "Kourtney definitely is. She has been covering her stomach lately and wearing big clothes." Another added, "I kinda felt like she looked pregnant too! Good for her and Travis if they are."

Earlier, a source told The U.S Sun in December that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were trying to have a baby together and that the couple hoped to welcome a new family member sometime in the near future. A few episodes on Season 2 of The Kardashians has also given a peek into the same. Travis and Kourtney got married in May 2022 at Portofino, Italy.

Meanwhile, speaking about the eldest sister of the Kar-Jenner clan, Kourtney is currently a mother to three with her ex Scott Disick; Mason,13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.

