Is Kourtney Kourtney Kardashian finally responding back to criticism for getting pregnant at 44? Find out

Kourtney Kardashian is the eldest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan. She has been living the life of her dreams. After years of hardships with relationships, the reality star finally found the love of her life in 2021. His name is Travis Barker. Kardashian and Barker have been madly and completely in love with each other ever since they first started dating. And now, after having a dream-like wedding, the couple is finally pregnant with their first baby. While Kardashian is prone to receiving criticism for every single thing she does, her latest backlash comes after she first announced her pregnancy at the age of 44. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Italia Kourtney Kardashian reacted to people's criticism of her pregnancy.

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to criticism over her pregnancy at the age of 44

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian is ignoring her detractors. The Kardashians star recently shared her reaction to online trolls' comments about her having a baby boy at the age of 44 with husband Travis Barker.

She told Vanity Fair Italia via translation in an October 13, 2023, interview, "Those comments don't bother me. To those who make them, I just say, How dare you question God's plan?"

This is also how Kourtney feels about the pregnancy. In reality, the Lemme mogul stated that she and the Blink-182 drummer didn't procreate until they no longer even thought about it and discontinued their in vitro fertilization attempt. And, despite sharing her IVF experience on the Hulu series The Kardashians, Kourtney finally decided that it wasn't the right choice for her.

She said, "I knew deep down that it wasn't the right thing. In fact, I kept telling Travis that if we're meant to have a baby, it'll just happen. And so it was: it happened when we quit forcing the process."

Kortney Kardashian and Travis Barker revealed they were expecting a child

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with Travis Barker, and she opted to make the announcement at her husband's concert! Travis Barker, drummer for the rock band Blink-182, was performing in Los Angeles on June 18 when Kourtney surprised him.

Kourtney displayed a sign that read, "Travis, I'm pregnant." Travis rushed into the audience to embrace his wife after seeing the billboard on the stage. Kourtney later posted an Instagram video of herself carrying the banner.

