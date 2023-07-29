Is Kris Jenner ‘manifesting an engagement' for Kendall Jenner amid Bad Bunny dating rumors? Details inside

Kendall Jenner is currently grabbing headlines for her dating rumors with Bad Bunny. The rumored couple has been clicked together on numerous public outings. However, they have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship. Amidst the dating rumors with Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner mentioned how her mother, Kris Jenner is ‘manifesting an engagement’ for her daughter.

Kris Jenner manifests an engagement for Kendall Jenner amid Bad Bunny romance rumors

Just ask Kendall Jenner how involved Kris Jenner is in her children's lives. The supermodel recently discussed the Christmas present given to her by her mother, Kris Jenner, in a recent episode of The Kardashians.

Jenner explained that she and her siblings received dollhouses filled with mementos of their personal interests. Hers incorporated references to her equestrian riding hobbies, such as tiny riding boots and apparel. Kendall claimed that her mother also sneaked a particular piece of jewelry into her bespoke dollhouse, signaling her daughter to get married soon.

In the finale episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner revealed, "She put an engagement ring in mine because she thought it would manifest an engagement for me. So that tells you a lot about where my mother wants me to be in life."

Kris Jenner worries about Kendall Jenner’s future

This is not the first time Kris has expressed her concerns over her daughter’s future. During an episode of the second season of The Kardashians, which aired last year in 2022, the momager raised the possibility of the model having children.

At one point, Kris Jenner told Kendall Jenner, “I was just thinking, maybe it's time to, you know, have a baby,” to which the model elicited a shocking reaction.

The supermodel then told her mother, “You keep telling me, ‘You're not getting any younger,’ but guess what? This is my life. I'm not sure I'm ready yet.” Kris added, “Are you sure it's your life?” During a confessional, Kendall stated, "I still have a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life. I'm still having a good time on my own and I'm fine with it for the time being.”

While the The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner has remained quiet about their supposed romance, she did reveal her hopes to become a mother one day. She told the Wall Street Journal Magazine in their June feature, "I'm thrilled for that period in my life, it’s just not anytime soon.”

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner’s not-so-subtle hint for Kendall's future walk down the aisle was delivered one month after the news of her breakup with NBA player Devin Booker. After being on-and-off for two years, with a brief split in June 2022, they called it quits for good in November. A source confirmed that Kendall and Devin went their separate ways, adding it was due to their busy schedules.

Since February, the 27-year-old supermodel has been photographed with Bad Bunny on many occasions. Kendall has also bonded with the Where She Goes singer over dinner in New York City, while sunbathing on vacation, and she also attended the Lakers game courtside.

