Is Kris Jenner Thinking About Retirement? The Kardashian's Momager Uses Her Mother's Example to Respond

As the saying goes, American media personality and socialite Kris Jenner outdoes even the devil in her work ethic. During an interview with James Corden on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden, the momager made it clear she's not even thinking about retiring anytime soon. Sharing that her own mother retired at 82, Kris Jenner seems to have inherited a relentless drive to keep going.

"And every time we're together, she never fails to mention her job, saying, It's what kept me feeling young, purposeful, and joyful.”

ALSO READ Kris Jenner Breaks Heartbreaking News to Daughters in The Kardashian's New Trailer; See Here

68-year-old Kris Jenner determined to keep working for daily enrichment

"It's about finding solutions, organization, people skills, and a zest for life," she elaborated. “It provides a sense of direction and motivates you to get up, dress well, and connect with loved ones." Kris Jenner gained global fame in 2007 with Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which featured her family.

She manages the careers of her four famous daughters, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and billionaires Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. With a net worth of $200 million, she openly discusses her financial strategy, receiving a 10% share of their income from modelling, licensing deals, and their beauty businesses. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Kris Jenner discloses tumour in Kardashians season 5 premiere

Just a day after revealing a tumor in the Season 5 premiere of Kardashians on Hulu, Jenner, 68, shared, "I had my scan. They found a cyst and a small tumor," holding back tears. Her daughters, including Khloé, 39, reacted with surprise, evident by Khloé's blank expression.

Kendall and Kylie are seen comforting each other as their mom breaks down in tears in the clip. The teaser didn't provide more details, leaving it unclear whether the tumor is cancerous.

ALSO READ Kris Jenner Hilariously Pokes Fun At Having Big Family And 13 Grandkids