Is Kris Jenner Worried About Alabama Barker Ruining the Kardashian-Jenner Brand? Find Out

Kris Jenner, the mastermind behind the Kardashian-Jenner empire, has worked tirelessly to elevate her family's name to prominence. Through her meticulous planning and hard work, she has turned her family into a global sensation. However, there are concerns that a new family member may disrupt everything Jenner has built.

Reports indicate that Jenner appears to be keeping her distance from her son-in-law's daughter, Alabama Barker, sparking rumors that she is worried about the potential impact on the Kardashian-Jenner brand. If you're curious about how Travis Barker's daughter could influence the image of the Kardashians and Jenners, read on to learn more.

Tension with Alabama Barker

Kris Jenner’s new son-in-law, Travis Barker, is a famous drummer from the band Blink-182. His daughter, Alabama Barker, joined the Kardashian family when her father married Kourtney Kardashian in 2022. However, not everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner family seems thrilled about Alabama. Some fans even noticed that Kris Jenner, in particular, becomes cold regarding Alabama and her online presence.

Alabama's online controversy

Alabama Barker recently received backlash for a photo she posted on Instagram. The picture shows her wearing an outfit with colors from the Jamaican flag, and she faces criticism for cultural appropriation. Many fans on Instagram accused her of "cosplaying as a black woman." Surprisingly, none of the Kardashians came to her defense, which is unusual considering they typically support family members in public disputes. This led fans to speculate that there might be tension between Barker and the Kardashians.

The uneasy relationship with Alabama Barker

Fans have noticed that Jenner seems to keep her distance from Alabama. A Reddit forum, r/KUWTKsnark discussed this with some suggesting that Jenner sees Alabama as a threat to her brand. One user, u/AcceptableSystem8232 said, “Kris would never allow competition for her most productive cash cow, so she pretends she [Alabama] isn't there.” Another user, u/milk2sugarplease, added, “I think the Kardashians think they're above it and look down on Alabama, self-awareness is 0.”

Some fans find it ironic that Kris Jenner dislikes Alabama, considering the Kardashians' own past. Reddit user u/enchantinglysly pointed out that Alabama seems to be imitating what the Kardashians have done, which makes Kris' disapproval seem even more ironic. The user also compared Alabama's actions to old Instagram posts from Kylie and Kim.

Another fan added that there isn’t much difference between Alabama’s behavior and how the Kardashians acted when they were younger.

Kris Jenner’s concern for the brand

Kris Jenner is known for tightly controlling the family’s public image. If a new person poses a potential threat to this image, she likes to address the situation cautiously. She built the Kardashian-Jenner brand from scratch, starting with the reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In a 2012 Forbes interview, she explained the show’s success and how the family rose to fame, saying, “There were so many of us. Instead of just watching one or two people, you had this family with ten kids. There’s a lot of dynamic between each family member, and I think that made it really interesting.” Also, to stay relevant, they quickly transitioned from one season to the next without taking breaks.

Kris Jenner’s role in family disputes

In an interview, Kris Jenner admitted that despite her role as the family matriarch, she isn't always the one to make peace. She mentioned that Kim is the one who usually steps in and tries to resolve family arguments, being a great negotiator and mediator. Once, Kris even joked about how moms get blamed for everything, especially after controversies involving her daughters. Nonetheless, she loves working with her family and feels fortunate to be in her position.

