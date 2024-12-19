Is Krysten Ritter Open For Jessica Jones Revival? Actress Says, 'I Mean, It Would Be...'

It is safe to assume that the fans of the Krysten Ritter-starrer Jessica Jones show must miss it, as the series ended after airing its three seasons. It seems that the show’s lead, Ritter, also misses it and the character that she played in it. Now, the actress expressed her interest in the show’s potential revival.

Ritter who appeared on the red carpet of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, conversed about the revival with Entertainment Tonight. She shared that it was the character that she adored and loved a lot, so one never knows. She added, “I mean, it would be so lovely.”

If in case Jessica Jones's revival sees the light of day, it won't be her first role in her career to reprise it. The actress shared that she has been in multiple ventures that came back, adding that she did Veronica Mars and Breaking Bad’s El Camino.

Ritter stated, “I've been open since it ended, but I'm also so thrilled to be doing Sonic and all the other projects I'm doing.”

Apart from Ritter, Jessica Jones also starred: Erin Moriarty, Rachael Taylor, David Tennant, Mike Colter, Benjamin Walker, Susie Abromeit, Colby Minifie, Janet McTeer, Robin Weigert, Elizabeth Cappucino, Jamie Neumann, Leah Gibson, and many more.

The show is based on a private investigator, Jessica Jones, who also has a gift of super strength. The show is filled with twists and turns and also gives the viewers that adrenaline rush.

As far as Ritter’s latest endeavor goes, Sonic The Hedgehog 3, the film also features Jim Carrey, Keany Reeves, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Alyla Brown, and many more. The movie is slated to release on January 3, 2025.

