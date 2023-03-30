Is KSI ready to join WWE along with Logan Paul? Here's what he said

YouTubers often branch out into various things as they peak at their youtube career. Logan Paul, who initially started as a creator on Vine, has moved on to the next big thing: WWE! The 27-year-old Youtube star has emerged victorious in the wrestling world while becoming the fan favorite. He is also being called the rookie of the year.

The fans are extremely curious about whether KSI is in line to join. KSI is a famous British Youtuber known best to be the co-founder of the Sidemen, co-owner of XIX Vodka, and a restaurant chain known as Sides.

He is associated with Logan Paul as co-owner of Prime energy drink. He also has a booming music career with 4 million monthly Spotify listeners.

KSI is also famously known for his spectacular boxing skills. So fans are questioning if they will get to see KSI in WWE anytime soon.

What KSI has to say

During his appearance on WIRED’s popular ‘Answer the web’s most searched questions’ series, he was asked, “Will KSI join WWE?” To which he answered, “No, I have no business in the WWE. Nope, nope, nope,”

This is bad news for you if you were pinning your hopes on seeing KSI in the WWE rink one day, but KSI already has a bunch of boxing matches you can look forward to.

KSI’s love for boxing remains constant as he gushes about how he loves “cardio, treadmill training, and shadow boxing.” When discussing his boxing technique, he also stated, “ I hit people and they go down, most of the times.”

