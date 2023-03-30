Is KSI ready to join WWE along with Logan Paul? Here's what he said

Logan Paul has turned into a fan favorite after joining the WWE, which has left the fans wondering if KSI will join soon. Here’s what KSI has to say.

YouTubers often branch out into various things as they peak at their youtube career. Logan Paul, who initially started as a creator on Vine, has moved on to the next big thing: WWE! The 27-year-old Youtube star has emerged victorious in the wrestling world while becoming the fan favorite. He is also being called the rookie of the year.

The fans are extremely curious about whether KSI is in line to join. KSI is a famous British Youtuber known best to be the co-founder of the Sidemen, co-owner of XIX Vodka, and a restaurant chain known as Sides.

He is associated with Logan Paul as co-owner of Prime energy drink. He also has a booming music career with 4 million monthly Spotify listeners. 

KSI is also famously known for his spectacular boxing skills. So fans are questioning if they will get to see KSI in WWE anytime soon.

What KSI has to say

During his appearance on WIRED’s popular ‘Answer the web’s most searched questions’ series, he was asked, “Will KSI join WWE?” To which he answered, “No, I have no business in the WWE. Nope, nope, nope,”

This is bad news for you if you were pinning your hopes on seeing KSI in the WWE rink one day, but KSI already has a bunch of boxing matches you can look forward to. 

KSI’s love for boxing remains constant as he gushes about how he loves “cardio, treadmill training, and shadow boxing.” When discussing his boxing technique, he also stated, “ I hit people and they go down, most of the times.”

FAQS

What is KSI's full name
Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji
What does KSI name stand for?
He registered his current YouTube account on 24 July 2009 under the name KSIOlajideBT, where he uploaded gaming–commentary videos of the FIFA video game series from his bedroom at his parents' house in Watford. "KSI" stands for Knowledge Strength Integrity.
Why did KSI leave Sidemen?
KSI, one of the Sidemen and one of the key figures in that beef, revealed that it was indeed a made-up quarrel. He told FLAGRANT, “It was meant to be like fake and then it turned real. So, I was leaving the Sidemen and went to LA. I kind of was like want to switch things up, I want to like change a few things.”
