Early in 2023, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner began to make headlines with their romance, and a year later, the pair is still dating. Chalamet and Jenner don't discuss their relationship in the open, suggesting they are quietly confident in their romance. Nevertheless, a source told Life & Style that Jenner is allegedly experiencing a brief jealousy episode regarding Chalamet's on-screen relationship with rising star Monica Barbaro.

Timothee Chalamet to co-star alongside Monica Barbaro

Even though their careers keep them extremely busy, they make time for each other and keep their romantic relationship going. Chalamet will be playing Bob Dylan in a biopic based on the singer's life. According to reports, Monica Barbaro will play Dylan's romantic interest, Joan Baez.

Source reveals Kylie Jenner is jealous of Timothee Chalamet's on-screen romance

A source informed Life & Style that she wasn't thrilled when Jenner learned that Chalamet and Barbaro were co-starring in the movie.

The source reportedly said, "You don't have to be a certified Kardashianologist to know that all five of those sisters are incredibly possessive of the men in their lives, and that goes triple for Kylie now that she's dating Timmy, who has become one of the hottest movie stars on earth in relatively short order," a source shared with the publication.

The source further added, "Kylie wasn’t thrilled to find out that Monica, who is a rising star herself, landed this role and that the film, which the real Bob Dylan is helping make, will include plenty of new, intimate details and scenes exposing the truth about Bob and Joan’s incredibly passionate relationship.”

According to the source, Jenner believes in Timmy but has seen Monica's looks. She is a young, stunning woman who has already shown throughout the audition process that she and Timmy have great chemistry.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were most recently spotted together in January at the Golden Globe Awards. They sat next to one other inside the event, where they piled on the PDA in front of the cameras the entire evening despite not walking the red carpet together.

Kylie Jenner's pregnancy rumors

After noticing Kylie wearing loose-fitting attire at her aunt's funeral earlier this month, many started to speculate that she was expecting the actor's child. She swiftly put an end to the rumors, though, by sharing pictures of her flat stomach on her Instagram.

