Is Kylie Jenner looking to be a mother again amidst Timothee Chalamet rumors?

The youngest sibling from the Kardrashian and Jenner clans, Kylie, who is now 25 years old, seems to have endured motherhood at a very young age. In spite of her ongoing ‘secret romance', with Timothee Chalamet, who is 27 years old. She is also a mother of two beautiful children, which she shares with Travis Scott; the two recently called it a split but are still co-parenting their daughter, Stormie, who is 5, and their son, Aerie, who is 1 year old.

As the 25-year-old has been making headlines with Timothee in the news, her family plan and desire to be a mother again are grabbing audience attention.

This is what Kylie Jenner quoted about her family plan.

In her Hommegirls cover story, which was released on Tuesday, Kylie Jenner dropped a clue about her future family plans by acknowledging that she doesn't have a certain "number in mind."

Some ladies do, the 25-year-old said in explanation. I firmly believe that everything that occurs is intended. when she was asked about pregnancy and being a mother again.

Whatever is going to happen, it's going to happen, said Jenner, adding that she "always felt... that things were written for us."

Kylie Jenner says she is 'proud to be the mother' of two beautiful children.

The reality star continued by saying that after welcoming Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, in February 2018 and 2022, respectively, she is "most proud of" being a mother and experiencing pregnancy.

She said, "It's such a privilege that I've had the opportunity to live and experience so much life at such a young age. I've got two kids. I’m 25. I've never felt happy, to be honest”.

Since she started recognising her own traits in the faces of her children, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics has never thought of herself as more attractive.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said, "My daughter looks like me." I am able to recognise my own beauty in her, which has increased my love for myself.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are parents to Stormi and Aire. Jenner dated Travis Scott for over five years before allegedly calling it quits in January 2023.

