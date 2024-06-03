Is Kylie Jenner Not A Priority For Timothee Chalamet? Insiders Clarify Why She's Struggling To End The Relationship

Kylie Jenner is once again the center of attention, but this time it isn't because of her glamorous beauty ventures or her lavish lifestyle. Instead, all eyes are on her relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet, raising concerns among her close friends about whether he is giving her the attention she deserves, as per Daily Mail.

Is Timothée Chalamet failing to prioritize Kylie Jenner?

Their love story sparked public interest when Kylie was spotted visiting the actor's Beverly Hills home in June. It wasn't until September, during a Beyoncé concert, that they decided to reveal their romance to the world. However, as time passed, doubts about the strength of their relationship began to emerge.

Even though they've been seen kissing in public, insiders say Timothée is currently filming a Bob Dylan biopic in New Jersey, and may not prioritize Kylie. According to a source who spoke with DailyMail, "Kylie is madly in love with Timothée... but those closest to her feel he doesn't make her a priority."

Kylie is struggling to let go

Despite her friends and family's growing concern, Kylie appears hesitant to end her relationship with Timothée. According to the source, "Kylie is trying to hold onto her relationship with Timothée... her sisters are now telling her to walk away, but she can't."

Kylie and Timothée have always been all about love when they've been out in public, whether it's at New York Fashion Week or the Golden Globes. However, people have noticed less of them together recently, sparking speculation about what's going on in their relationship.

Prioritizing career and privacy

People close to Kylie and Timothée believe his blossoming career and desire for privacy may be influencing their relationship dynamics. "His career is taking off... he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent - not who he is or isn't dating," a source revealed in March.

The rumors that Kylie might be pregnant heightened their relationship's drama. Although comedian Daniel Tosh got people talking, insiders quickly dispelled the rumors.

Meanwhile, Kylie's ex, Travis Scott, appeared to hint at their past issues in his song Meltdown, implying that there could be more to their story.

