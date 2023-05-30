Is Kylie Jenner planning to go public about her romance with Timothee Chalamet? Fans think so

The makeup mogul Kylie Jenner sparked dating rumors with Timothée Chalamet since the beginning of this year and speculations are being made that they might go public very soon.

The rumored couple first sparked dating rumors when Jenner’s car was spotted at Chalamet’s drive. Later Entertainment Tonight reported that Jenner and Chalamet are enjoying their casual relationship and want to keep things casual. Though the rumored couple has not commented on their relationship status, several publications have reported Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner hanging out together.

Now, eagled eyed fans have noticed a new detail and they believe that Timothée and Kylie are soon going public. Here is everything to know about the same.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner serves high fashion as she dons a black dress with thigh-high slit; See new PICS

ALSO READ: Why is Kylie Jenner getting trolled over a TikTok video with son Aire? Read DEETS

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Earlier this week, Chanel announced through their Instagram that Timothée Chalamet will be the face of their new fragrance Bleu de Chanel. In Chanel's Instagram post, the Dune actor is covered in a blue hue with a shadow covering half of his face. The post was captioned, ‘CHANEL is pleased to announce that Timothée Chalamet will serve as the fragrance ambassador for BLEU DE CHANEL. A fragrance for the man who is deeply himself.’

The eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that around the same time as Chanel’s announcement, Kylie Jenner made her own post. The makeup mogul posted a picture on her Instagram story while on her trip to Paris and tagged Chanel at the bottom right-hand corner.

ALSO READ: Why is Kylie Jenner receiving social media backlash for 'phony behavior' over new Met Gala post?

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner recalls teenage days drama amidst romance rumors with Timothee Chalamet

Fans reaction

After noticing Chanel’s connection, fans are convinced that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are soon going public with their relationship. One fan asked in a Reddit thread, ‘So, the implication is that Chanel offered couple sponsorship?’ while another wrote, ‘Another post making me wonder if anything in their lives isn't orchestrated for business.’ One user chimed in, ‘I mean this is definitely proof to me of the PR relationship.’

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Kylie Jenner planning to delete social media? Deets inside