Is Kylie Jenner rekindling friendship with Jordyn Woods? Netizens react as former BFFs meet for dinner

Kylie Jenner recently had a reunion with her former BFF, Jordyn Woods, and her Instagram followers had a lot to say about it. While some fans expressed their excitement at seeing the two together again, others flooded Woods' latest photo with messages urging her to remain independent and continue thriving without the Kardashian clan in her life.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunion dinner sparks mixed reactions

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' reunion has sparked mixed reactions among the latter’s loyal Instagram followers. While some fans expressed excitement and support, many others reminded Woods of the strength and happiness she has discovered since their friendship ended years ago. Their heartfelt messages advised Jordyn to remain true to herself, embracing her own journey and basking in the light she has cultivated. Woods' fans shared empowering words of caution, urging her not to lose her independence or walk behind anyone, emphasizing that she has evolved into a powerful and independent woman.

Many of Woods' supporters left heartfelt comments, reminding her of the incredible progress she has made since her friendship with Jenner ended several years ago. "Don't go back, Jordyn! You're doing so well without the Kardashians," wrote one fan. "Kylie seems to want attention now that she's single. You're better off without that negativity!" voiced another fan, emphasizing that Jenner's recent interest in reconnecting might be motivated by attention or her single status.

One fan passionately commented, "Jordyn, you deserve so much better than this! Stay true to yourself and keep shining bright, away from the drama!" Another chimed in, "Don't let Kylie drag you back into her spotlight, Jordyn. You've built your own empire now! Keep moving forward!"

Among the chorus of messages, one spoke about forgiveness, stating, "It's okay to forgive, but never forget who you've become through this journey. Your growth is an inspiration!"

Fans encouraged Woods to stay away, reminding her of the personal growth and happiness she has experienced since their fallout. Other fans echoed these sentiments, urging Woods to embrace her own shine and glow, emphasizing that it's her time to thrive. They applauded her strength and advised her not to walk behind Jenner and potentially lose her own light.

Some fans expressed concern at seeing Woods walking behind Jenner as they exited the sushi restaurant. They urged her not to repeat the dynamics of the past, where she seemed overshadowed by Jenner's influence. Fans implored Woods not to let anyone use her or diminish her spirit.

A look back at their past bond

Once upon a time, Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner shared a friendship that seemed unbreakable. Their friendship was once a prominent fixture in the spotlight. As they grew up together, they formed a bond that seemed unbreakable. However, their friendship took a tumultuous turn when news broke of an incident involving Woods and Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's former partner. The fallout from this event not only strained Woods' relationship with Thompson but also caused a significant rupture between her and Jenner. The once-inseparable duo found themselves facing a difficult decision, ultimately leading to a painful separation that shocked their fans and left a void in both their lives.

