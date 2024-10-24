Is Kylie Jenner Strict With Her Children Stormi And Aire? Diva Shares Major Parenting Rule

When it comes to her children, Kylie Jenner has got her rules and priorities straight. The mother of two kids (Stormi and Aire), who she shares with her ex-partner and rapper, Travis Scott, revealed a strict parenting rule that she puts in practice.

The entrepreneur conversed with Elle and shared that she does not allow her children to be on social media platforms. Jenner told the outlet, “When I do share my children, I want it to come from me or their father." Jenner said, “It's no socials for as long as possible.”

The reality TV star stated that her daughter would come home and she would know all TikTok dances and Jenner would question her about where she learned that. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is clear about one thing; she does not want her children to have their respective accounts on social media until they, “move out of the house." When it comes to sharing her kid’s glimpses on her own socials, the business mogul consistently shares them.

Jenner comes in the category of people, who no matter what the occasion is, are always in the buzz. During this year’s Paris Fashion Week, she grabbed headlines as she strutted the runway wearing a black Coperni dress.

She shared the pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram on October 2. In the carousel post, she first shared a wide-angle shot, which also consisted of the ethereal Disney castle and the colorful fireworks in the background.

The Kardashians star also included pictures of her Polaroids and multiple backstage moments. She captioned the post with, “ONCE UPON A TIME.. thank you @sebastienmeyer & @arnaud_vaillant i can’t even express how grateful i am to you two and this fairytale night i will never forget. Felt like a real life princess. @coperni.”

As far as her outfit’s details go, Jenner donned a strapless bouffant gown, that has a form-fitting bodice with a voluminous taffeta bottom.

She also wore blank hand gloves and seemingly wore a pink eyeshadow and nude matt lip shade. Jenner opted to keep her hair loose and walk the runway, making a bold fashion statement at the same time.

Along with the entrepreneur, her model sister, Kendall also walked for Schiaparelli. This year, the event grabbed major headlines because the iconic models graced the runway, including Adriana Lima and Bella Hadid.

