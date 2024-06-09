Is Lady Deadpool Joining MCU? Fans React After New Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Release

The Marvel fans are excited to witness Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in Deadpool & Wolverine. The film dropped its new trailer and people’s eagerness to watch the film has been elevated.

In the trailer, For a quick second, we see a pair of legs walking forward. Many think that it’s the Lady Deadpool and there is a high chance that the anticipated female version of Deadpool will be featured in the film. Read ahead to know who fans think will portray this role.

Fans anticipate who will play Lady Deadpool

Fan theories are running wild in terms of speculation on who will be the Lady Deadpool. As per the fans, two names are currently leading the race for Lady Deadpool's portrayal.

LADY DEADPOOL IS THAT YOU??? pic.twitter.com/WSMl8uoKvp — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) June 8, 2024

Many fans of the franchise think that it will be Taylor Swift as the rumors about her joining the MCU have been circulating for quite some time. As per ScreenRant, it is also believed that the hitmaker will play Lady Dazzler. If she is the Lady Deadpool, swifties will surely enjoy watching her on-screen play a fictional character.

lady deadpool pic.twitter.com/BOnfeAHSzV — Z A N A 〄 (@ZanaHajiSaid) June 8, 2024

According to the outlet, another name is none other than the real-life wife of Deadpool aka Reynolds, Blake Lively.

Lively has never appeared in any of the Deadpool installments, and it is speculated that they wanted her to appear via a “right role”. What could be a better way to feature her in the film than introducing her as Lady Deadpool?

The new Deadpool trailer, my husband said based on the costume its lady Deadpool and he thinks it’s Blake Lively! pic.twitter.com/7k80P0I2fE — Jessica Parks 💗🦋 (iso Indy Eras tickets) (@jessica_parks) June 8, 2024

Whoever out of the two will be the Lady Deadpool, fans won't be disappointed, it will rather widen the fanbase for the franchise.

Imma laugh and cheer if Lady Deadpool ends up being a certain actress and not Blake or Taylor pic.twitter.com/pkYsIdId18 — Aaronado (@_CRSCNDLLS_) June 8, 2024

More about Deadpool & Wolverine

The excitement has doubled due to the lead duo and also because of the speculations about the easter egg on Lady Deadpool.

In the disclaimer video shared on Reynolds' YouTube page, it was revealed that, unlike other movies from the Marvel Universe franchise, this film won't have a post-credit scene, making it an unconventional practice.

The fans are also expecting cameos from other Marvel characters like Loki. The film will hit theaters on July 25 in the United Kingdom and on July 26 in the United States.

