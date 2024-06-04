Is Lady Gaga Coming Up With New Album? Learn All About LG7, Her Seventh Studio Project

Fans of Lady Gaga are in for a treat, as she will be launching her latest album soon. LG7 what has been teased recently seems to be the upcoming project the Bad Romance songstress had been working on.

Read on and learn the details of Lady Gaga’s forthcoming banger.

Lady Gaga to launch LG7

While the followers of Lady Gaga are eagerly awaiting to see her share the screen with one of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood, Joaquin Phoenix, she has already made a big presence with her recent concert movie, Gaga Chromatica Ball. However, this is not the only surprise the Bloody Mary singer has for her fans.

The artist was leaving hints suggesting that she is working on new tracks or at least a single. The singer-turned-actress was seen posting photos in the music rooms on her Instagram, which made her fans even more eager to listen to her new beats.

However, it was recently revealed that her next album might be called LG7. At the end of the recently released concert movie of Lady Gaga, people hear a clip of the Always Remember Us This Way artist’s new song. While the track is played in the background, one can read the words, “LG7. Gaga returns.”

Advertisement

However, this acts as a cliffhanger as there are no other details, such as dates of the launch or anything else. With that, the only lyrics that one can figure out seem to be “dance in the shadow...of the night.”

Lady Gaga about her new album

While talking to Elle, Lady Gaga shed some light on her new project. During the premiere of Gaga Chromatica Ball in Los Angeles, the I’ll Never Love singer stated, “I am in the studio every single day.”

She went on to say that she has already written a lot of songs and produced them as well.

Talking about her soon-to-be-launched tracks, Gaga further added, “It’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before.” The Sweet Sounds of Heaven singer then said that she loves to “break genre,” and that she loves to explore music as well.

“There’s something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do,” the singer stated. Further talking to the outlet, Lady Gaga also stated that her Chromatica Ball Tour of 2022 inspired her to create new songs.

Advertisement

G7 will be the seventh album by Lady Gaga. Her previous work includes The Fame, The Fame Monster, Born This Way, Artpop, Joanne, as well as the 2020 album Chromatica.

ALSO READ: ‘I Love To Break Genre’: Lady Gaga Teases Upcoming Music To Be Unlike Anything She Has ‘Ever Made Before’