Is Lady Gaga Dropping Her Stage Name Ahead of 7th Studio Album Mayhem's Release?

Lady Gaga whose birth name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta has put an end to questions about her abandoning her iconic stage name. Gaga is currently focusing on the upcoming release of her 7th studio album Mayhem in March.

Fans need not worry as Stefani is not quitting the name with which she established herself as a global music superstar. The Judas singer reiterated how attached she still is to the stage name that has defined much of her personality in a cover story for ELLE published January 28.

When asked if she would ever consider leaving her famed moniker behind, the Die With a Smile singer said, "No! I love being Lady Gaga. I love being me."

Born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, Gaga explained that the character she adopted in the public's eye at age 20 reflected her artistry. She added, "I became a star when I was 20. Everything gets reflected back to you that this persona is what makes you special."

It all began when music producer and former boyfriend Rob Fusari compared her singing voice to the Queen hit Radio Ga Ga. The Bad Romance hitmaker took on the name, which eventually became a synonymous term for her ever-changing musical and artistic expression over the years.

Beyond her stage name, Gaga went on to describe her upcoming album, Mayhem, saying, "Part of the message of even the first song on the album is that your demons are with you in the beginning and they are with you in the end, and I don’t mean it in a bleak way."

Lady Gaga will release Mayhem on all music platforms on March 7, 2025.

