Is Lana Del Rey engaged to Evan Winiker? Here's what we know

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey has been in the news recently because of her recently released album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Released on March 24, 2023, the ninth studio album of Del Rey, received positive critic reviews. The 37-year-old is in the news again but this time it's because of something on the personal life front. Continue reading to know more details and information about the news.

Is Lana Del Rey engaged?

According to Billboard, Lana Del Rey is engaged to Range Media Partners' music manager Evan Winiker. The duo has been spotted together in public a couple of times over the last few months, from an outing at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival in September 2022 to a spotting at Pappy and Harriet’s restaurant in Pioneertown, California in March 2023.

Del Rey's 40-year-old rumored fiance has worked with many clients during his stint at Range Media including MAX, Daya, Disco Biscuits, Skyler Stonestreet, and Walk Off the Earth. Winiker is also a former musician who used to be a part of the band Steel Train. Meanwhile, the Summertime Sadness hitmaker has been previously linked to musician Jack Donoghue.

Lana Del Rey was awarded the Visionary Award at Billboard's 2023 Women in Music ceremony this month and was interviewed by Kristin Robinson for the same. The musician's schedule for this year includes headlining various music festivals, from the MITA festival in Brazil on May 27 and June 3, 2023, to the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Somerset on June 21, 2023. Del Rey will be performing at the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco, California on August 11, 2023, as well.

Lana Del Rey's latest release and fan reactions

Her latest album had three singles including the title track, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, the second single A&W, and the third titled The Grants, all of which performed well. Meanwhile, congratulations from fans around the world poured in after the engagement news broke out. "If this actually true, I'm so so SO happy for her. I want nothing but the utmost love, warmth and happiness for her [emotional face emoji]." Another wrote, "I'm so happy for her [red heart emoji]. I hope he gives her the world fr this woman has been through HELL."