Is Leonardo Di Caprio 'way less available' after getting back with Gigi Hadid? Here's what his friends feel

The legendary Hollywood actor Leonardo Di Caprio seems to be in love with supermodel Gigi Hadid, who shares a girl child with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Mallik. The two were linked in 2022, but it was later claimed that they split up since things did not work out between them.

According to new claims, the Titanic star is back with the model, which is upsetting his group of friends. The actor was "way less available for poker nights and hangouts” and friends are blaming Gigi for the same, according to Radar Online. The couple recently went on a date in New York City, which raised speculation about the two having something going on between them.

Leo and Gigi will be taking a summer trip together?

As claimed by an unknown source, it was reported that Leonardo is “talking about taking a solo vacation with just himself and Gigi”. The reports stated that since the two are being spotted hanging out for dinner and chilling together in hotel rooms or private residences, "It wouldn't be a surprise if he booked a solo vacation trip with Gigi."

According to sources, DiCaprio and Hadid reconciled in March after being discovered "whispering and cuddling" at a pre-Oscars party. "Leo only had eyes for Gigl," the informant added, further mentioning how they were "still into each other."

Gigi's relationship with Zayn Malik

Prior to DiCaprio's, the 28-year-old model was engaged to Zayn Malik. Khai, the former couple's daughter, was born in September 2020.

The highlight, in my opinion, is the most basic thing. It's fun to watch her discover something new every day, even if it's as simple as picking up a cup or placing a ball in a hole. You just think they're the most brilliant thing that's ever been born Gigi Hadid

Hadid told People, while speaking about her daughter in 2021.

"It's been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it, I guess," Malik had said, in an interview in 2021.

Interestingly, Hadid gave birth at home with the help of Malik, her mother Yolanda, her sister Bella, a midwife, and her helper. "I had to dig deep," Hadid told Vogue about the encounter. She added, “I knew it would be the most insane suffering of my life, but you had to succumb to it and say, 'This is what it is.' That was fantastic."

Leonardo Di Caprio's relationships

Leo, who has had a remarkable career in Hollywood, has also made headlines in regards to his love life and dating high-profile celebrities.

Although the actor and his five-year girlfriend Camila Morrone have broken up, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, and Blake Lively have all been romantically linked to the actor in the past.

