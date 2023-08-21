Is Leonardo DiCaprio interested in producing a live-action adaptation of Akira? Here’s what we know

Leonardo DiCaprio has shown a strong interest in bringing the iconic Japanese anime film Akira to life in a live-action format. This move comes in the wake of a surge in successful anime adaptations and amid DiCaprio's own admiration for the source material.

Zack Snyder's aspirations to bring Akira to Hollywood

Zack Snyder, a well-known director with a penchant for comics, has long been vocal about his deep admiration for Akira and its impact on his work. He talked about his interest in directing a live-action adaptation of the anime, but the project has faced hurdles. Hollywood's history with anime adaptations has been marked by failures, with movies like Dragonball Evolution receiving widespread criticism. Despite the setbacks, the success of the live-action One Piece adaptation has opened doors for further exploration into popular anime serials, with a One Punch Man adaptation already in the pipeline.

Leonardo DiCaprio's involvement and prospects for a live-action Akira

Amidst this changing landscape, Leonardo DiCaprio, according to Collider, has expressed a keen interest in producing a live-action version of Akira for OTT, with Netflix being a prime contender. His involvement is noteworthy due to his appreciation for the anime and his prior efforts in starting an Akira film project back in 2019. Unfortunately, this project was abandoned when director Taika Waititi exited.

The original Akira film was released in 1988 and was based on Katsuhiro Otomo's 1982 manga of the same name, garnered acclaim, and is celebrated as a cinematic classic with a commendable 92 percent approval rating. Set in a cyberpunk future, the story revolves around a biker gang embroiled in a government conspiracy in the dystopian city of Neo-Tokyo. The narrative delves into themes of psychic abilities, government secrets, technological advancement, and societal turmoil.

With Leonardo DiCaprio's interest and the growing acceptance of live-action anime adaptations, the prospect of an Akira movie gaining new life appears promising.

