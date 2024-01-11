Is Lil Nas X's acceptance letter to a Christian college fake? The university responds to the claims

Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill in 1999, is an influential American rapper known for reshaping the music landscape. Raised in Atlanta, he attended Lithia Springs High School, where his passion for music began to bloom.

Although Lil Nas X pursued a college education at the University of West Georgia, he ultimately chose to focus on his burgeoning music career. This decision led to the meteoric rise of his 2019 smash hit Old Town Road and subsequent successes.

The 24-year-old's journey underscores the idea that one's path to success can often deviate from traditional academic routes.

Is Lil Nas X’s acceptance letter to Christian college fake?

Lil Nas X's assertion of acceptance to a Christian college has been debunked by the institution itself in what appears to be a tale of epic proportions. Liberty University, the alleged alma mater, denied any association with the rapper.

A spokesperson clarified to TMZ Hip Hop, "We can confirm that Liberty University did not issue the Montero Hill' acceptance letter' posted yesterday to social media, and we have no record of Montero Hill applying to the University. Liberty University exists to glorify God by equipping men and women in higher education in fidelity to the Christian faith expressed through the Holy Scriptures. We continue to pray for America and for the Gospel of Jesus Christ to be proclaimed across this land. We welcome all to apply and join us at Liberty University."

Lil Nas X's recent posting of the fraudulent acceptance letter seems to be a strategic move in the rollout of his latest song, aimed at dispelling the image painted by Dave Chappelle in his recent Netflix special. Chappelle portrayed Lil Nas X as a devil-worshipping figure, and the rapper's response appears to be an attempt to assert a contrary narrative.

Apparently, keen observers noted the discrepancies in Lil Nas X's posted letter, as former President John Hancock's signature indicated an outdated document. Liberty University's official denial further discredited the claim. Yet, the University extended prayers to Lil Nas X amid the unfolding controversy. This stunt adds to a series of attention-grabbing moves by the artist in recent weeks, all aimed at promoting his latest single, J Christ. This track marks a departure from his earlier provocative hit, Montero (Call Me By Your Name), as Lil Nas X now navigates the theme of holiness in his evolving artistic narrative.

Lil Nas X’s new track

Lil Nas X gave fans a glimpse into his upcoming music video for the new track on Wednesday, featuring a parade of celebrity lookalikes ascending towards the pearly gates. Interestingly, photos of these same actors surfaced a couple of months ago in a mysterious shoot, now revealing its connection to the music video. Viewers can now take a closer look at the behind-the-scenes moments.

While Lil Nas X may not be hitting the books next semester, he's eager to lead his fans on a divine journey in the anticipated J Christ music video, playfully spoofing various celebrities climbing the stairways to heaven.

The pictures in the shoot showcase uncanny duplicates of notable figures like Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jackson, Kanye West, and even Queen Elizabeth, all getting into the spirit of Lil Nas X's vision. The artist promises a deeper meaning in the artistic expression, leaving fans in suspense until Friday, the song's official release date, to unravel the video's significance.

