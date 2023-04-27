Is Lindsay Lohan pregnant? Star sports baby bump in new selfie

Lindsay Lohan showed off her growing baby bump as she pouted for a photo in a new Instagram selfie.

Lindsay posted a picture on Instagram stories as she posed in front of a mirror, flaunting her growing baby bump. The Mean Girls star wore a green knit maxi dress as she pouted for the mirror selfie. The location tag on the picture showed that the star was staying at a luxury hotel in Manhattan, New York called The New York EDITION. She had called the hotel her “Home away from Home” in a previous Instagram post. This is the first time Lindsay has posted a picture of herself after declaring her pregnancy.

Lindsay Lohan pregnant with first child

Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans. Lindsay posted a picture to declare her pregnancy. She posted a picture of a onesie with the words “coming soon” printed. The caption read, “We are blessed and excited!” Lindsay is ready to welcome her first child with her husband Bader Shammas. The couple got engaged in November 2021 when Bader proposed to Lindsay on the set of her movie "Falling for Christmas."

Lindsay spoke about her proposal in her interview on the Drew Barrymore show, "I had to not tell anyone ‘cause I didn’t want it to distract from our work and stuff, so I was holding it in that I was engaged and I’m getting engaged in the movie and I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore,'"

Lindsay also gushed over her partner Shammas by calling him a “great man” and expressed her joy about finding her partner in life. They made their romance official on In July 2022 when they got married. Lindsay spoke about their happy day in an Instagram post she captioned, I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday .”

