Is Live-Action MCU Nova Project in Development? Marvel Head of TV Briefs About Richard Rider’s Introduction

With the introduction of a number of young superheroes, Marvel fans have now become impatient with the long-overdue project dedicated to Nova. And now that Phase 5 has almost come to an end the hopes could be seen slowly dimming.

However, Marvel’s head of streaming has come forth with an exciting update related to the galactic superhero and the alter ego of Richard Rider, Nova.

Is a Nova project in development?

While superhero fans have been longing to at least hear about some developments towards the Nova project, there seem to be some recent updates.

Although the recent movies have been tough to gain attention at the box office, they did introduce Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to a number of new faces. While some of these new superheroes are on the younger side, a much-acclaimed hero from the already-introduced planet of Xandar has yet to make his appearance on the screens.

While the superhero has not even been mentioned in any of the recent projects, the Marvel Studios Head of TV and Animation teased a project dedicated to Richard Rider, aka Nova.

Brad Winderbaum, who also happens to be the head of streaming at Marvel, stated in an interview with Screen Rant, “Nova certainly is exciting to us,” also mentioning that this would be “new territory for us.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Further, while spilling beans, he said that the studios have “got some great ideas simmering” and that the series has “a lot of potential.”

Showing his likes for Nova, Winderbaum went on to add that at present there are “only so many release slots in the schedule,” but the studio is eyeing making this live-action debut a perfect one.

Concluding his words, Winderbaum added that Nova “is a particular project we are excited about and excited about developing.”

A few recent rumors suggest that Nova would make a live-action debut through a Disney+ show and that the series would focus on the younger days of the stated superhero.

About the future of Nova

Marvel is surely not rushing towards the introduction of this intergalactic superhero. With the recently noticed mixed signals from the audience, Marvel Studios has now changed its focus from quantity over quality to maintaining the interest of its fans with fewer but more potential projects.

While there are a number of movies and TV shows already lined up for the MCU, it looks like the debut might take a long time, perhaps sometime later in the year.

We can even hope that with this delay, Marvel might bring a big name to its roster.

ALSO READ: Marvel’s Silk Spider Society Starring Angela Kang Canceled At Amazon; New Buyer Deal To Fall Through