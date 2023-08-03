Is Loki Season 2 set in the same multiverse as into the Spider-Verse? Here’s what we know

The most awaited second season of Loki is set to air in October, and earlier this week, Marvel released its first trailer. The trailer does not disappoint, as it immediately reveals the challenges that the god of mischief will face in his newest venture.

All about Loki season 2 trailer

The new trailer gives us a sneak peek of all the new characters and what all will happen with Loki, Mobius, and the rest of the gang following Sylvie through the multiverse. All of them are trying to stop the rise of Kang, played by Jonathan Majors. We also get a look at some of the new characters who will be joining the mix as the MCU continues its multiverse journey in Phase 5. This will eventually lead to two more Avengers movies - The Kang Dynasty and the upcoming Secret Wars.

At the beginning of the trailer, Loki visits O.B. (Ke Huy Quan), a new character introduced by Mobius. Before anyone can say anything, Loki suddenly appears and then disappears from the room.

O.B. refers to it as time-slipping, a mysterious phenomenon that causes the afflicted to lose track of time. And, of course, such incidents should not be possible within the offices of the TVA. MCU fans, however, are more interested in something else, as some believe that time-slipping may be linked to glitches found in Sony's Spider-Verse movies.

How is Loki Season 2 connected with Spider-Verse?

Fans believe that Loki's time-slipping is somehow connected to the Spider-Verse. A few days after Loki's Season 2 trailer dropped, people started speculating on Reddit that there might be a connection between the two. One person said it was gonna be the topic of YouTube breakdown videos for a while, while others said it had some validity.

Now that you mention it, Loki's time-slips remind me of that particular plot point in the Spider-verse films,” said one redditor.

However, others are still not convinced, as the trailer explains Loki's time-sinking as him being taken to different time periods.

Although Spider-verse hasn't figured out why certain of its characters glitch, the popular theory is that this happens to people who travel outside of their own reality. In short, the glitch in Sony's movies could be a symptom of a multiverse disease.

Meanwhile, the second season of Loki will be available to stream on Disney+ starting 6 October 2023.

