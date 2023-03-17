Is Lucy Liu ready for Charlie's Angels reboot? Shazam actor responds

Lucy Liu hasn't ruled out a comeback to Charlie's Angels. During the Fury of the God premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Liu expressed her desire to work with her fellow angels, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, again. She said we love each other and any opportunity to work together would be fun but don’t know what lies ahead. The actress played the role of Alex Munday in the action comedy film.

Liu’s most memorable performance as a woman of arms will always be that of Alex Munday in Charlie's Angels (2000). In the film, she shared the spotlight with two other great performers of the time: Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz. When asked about reprising her role as Alex Munday during a chat show, Lucy said that she wanted to talk about this since it was doing rounds on the internet. She shared that her friend Drew Barrymore whom she loves told her last month that she would be up for making another Charlie Angels if she and Cameron are up for it as well. Liu further said “I love them so much. It would be really fun to do anything with them. In fact, she would be astonished if any of them ever said that they wouldn’t want to do the movie. She said she will always say “yes”

Lucy Liu’s bond with Shazam co-actors Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler

Meanwhile, in Shazam, Liu has bonded with another trio - her godly sisters, the nymph daughters of Atlas. Led by Helen Mirren as Hespera, The Daughters of Atlas battle against Shazam and his wizard mentor to reclaim the power they took from the gods. In the film, Liu plays Kalypso while Rachel Zegler takes on the role of Mirren. When asked what part she'd want to see the trio in next, Liu quipped that a mafia film could be the next for the antagonists of the film. She said, “Oh, I feel like we should do mafia. That would be really cool,”

