Is Lukas Gage dating his hairstylist Chris Appleton? Here's what we know

Lukas Gage, who portrays himself as an "open book," usually shares his life with the audience instead of keeping it secret, but now it looks like ‘The White Lotus’ star wants to keep things low-key with his new rumored boyfriend, Chris Appleton, who happens to be his hairstylist.

Lukas Gage, who caught the attention of the audience with his appearance in the famous series Euphoria as "Tyler," Recently gave nods, which confirms the rumours of him dating his hairstylist, Appleton.

Lukas Gage interview with The New York Times

When the actor was asked about the ongoing buzz, he made it clear by saying, "If they want to think that, they can," Gage told The New York Times.

By further mentioning that he is an open book about most things but sometimes refrains from oversharing as he has problems with people’s mindsets and cultural differences that they hold.

Despite Gage's efforts to keep their relationship status private, Appleton reposted the NYT article to his Instagram Story, writing, "Hot & Talented."

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton make an appearance at Vanity Fair.

The couple appeared to make their red carpet debut at a Vanity Fair event on Wednesday night. While Gage went all-white, Appleton kept it classy in a white silk button-down and a simple black suit.

The "You" star and Appleton couldn't keep their hands off each other as they were photographed with their arms around each other.

