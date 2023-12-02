Is Macaulay Culkin married to Brenda Song? Exploring their relationship and family life

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song both started their careers in Hollywood pretty early. Finding success early on, the two were one of the biggest child actors around in the industry at one point. Song was a permanent fixture on the Disney channel for years, while you couldn't escape Culkin in the 90s. But years later as the two finally met in 2017, the sparks were difficult to miss. The duo has been together for nearly 7 years now, giving their fans relationship goals every step of the way, finally getting engaged in 2022.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song meet cute

The duo met on the set of a film called Changeland directed by Seth Green. Even after the filming for their movie was over, the two were seen out and about, going on dates, holding hands, etc. While both the actors have been super private about their years-long relationship, it can be assumed their romance started quickly after they met, even if it wasn't officially announced at the time.

Soon enough in 2018 Home Alone star admitted he wanted to have kids with the former Disney star. During his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience which was the top podcast on Spotify until recently, he declared, "I'm gonna make some babies. This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we've definitely been practicing." He continued, joking about having mixed-race babies, comparing his future children to Sean Lennon, who's the son of John Lennon, and Yoko Ono. The now 43-year-old chimed in, "This one, I'm going to have some pretty babies. She's Asian, so I'm gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It's going to be adorable"

ALSO READ: Top 6 movies to add to your watchlist for this New Year's Eve including Four Rooms, About Time, and more

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's Happy Ever After

The couple have been going strong for close to a decade now, and in this time, they've extended their family by two. In 2021, April, the couple welcomed their first child, Dakota together, who was named after Culkin's late sister. The very next year in 2022, Brenda was seen wearing a beautiful diamond ring, later she confirmed her engagement during an interview with The Cut that same year. While they were visibly planning for their wedding in late 2022, the two seemed to have put it off after the couple fell pregnant again. They secretly welcomed their second son in March 2023. And now the world finally got a glimpse of the whole family recently when The Good Son actor was honored with a Walk of Fame star.

ALSO READ: Why are Zack and Cody fans celebrating November 16? Real reason involving 'fancy Italian restaurant' explored