Is Madelyn Cline dating Jackson Guthy? Here's what we know

Madelyn Cline is an American model and actress who is well-known for her role as Sarah Cameron in the Netflix adolescent drama series Outer Banks. She seems to be very much in love lately as she has been spotted with a mystery man Jackson Guthy.

The actress ignited relationship speculations with Guthy in November 2021 and June 2022 when they frequently stepped out together in California. Months later, Cline revealed in her Cosmopolitan cover story for February 2023 that she was ‘happily taken’.

She didn't reveal who her new lover was at the time, but she did say that she was ‘very pleased’ with her present relationship. She told the publication, "I've genuinely never been happier, and I feel very, very empowered." Later, Madelyn Cline revealed her mysterious man at the Outer Banks season 3 premiere where she was accompanied by Guthy as a date and the two were spotted holding hands and kissing at the afterparty.

Jackson Guthy is a songwriter and singer who is very fond of dogs and has been creating songs and playing the piano since performing his debut single ‘Love’ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2011. Since then, he has released a number of EPs and singles, the most recent of which was ‘Like I Did’ in March 2022.

"I can't believe it's been two years since I've released anything. It feels good to finally let this one go. A bunch of new music is on the way," Jackson Guthy mentioned on the show.

Guthy dated the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, YouTube celebrity Olivia Jade Giannulli. From January 2019 until August 2021, they dated intermittently before Giannulli revealed she was single in an Instagram Q&A.