Pop icon Madonna is now linked to another young boxer, just days after her split with Josh Popper made headlines. According to a recent report by The Sun, Madonna and British boxer Richard Riakporhe, 34, are becoming closer. The singer, 65, created more excitement among fans in October 2023 when she shared a picture of herself on Roakporhe's lap with the comment, "I had to sit somewhere."

Madonna met Richard Riakporhe in 2023

According to reports, Riakporhe modeled for Burberry in 2023, which is likely when Madonna and he first crossed paths. An insider told The Sun, "Madonna and Richard have mutual friends; they first connected in the fashion industry. They enjoy each other's company and get along great, but for now, they are just close friends."

After Madonna and Popper's breakup some months after they first started dating, which sparked the dating buzz between Richard and the singer, Madonna first connected with Josh when David Banda, her son, was taking classes from the 30-year-old boxer. Madonna and Popper, 30, parted ways because of Madonna's hectic seven-month tour schedule, which made it difficult for them to spend time together.

According to reports, Madonna and Popper chose to remain friends following their breakup. Richard recently made a hint that Madonna would attend his next world title fight against Chris Billam-Smith at Selhurst Park Stadium if she happens to be in London.

Who is Richard Riakprohe?

Richard Riakporhe was born on January 5, 1990, to Nigerian parents and grew in Walworth, London's Aylesbury Estate. Riakporhe holds an astounding record of 6 feet, 5 inches.Thirteen of his victories have come via knockout, making him unbeaten in 17 bouts. Having survived a stabbing during an attempted robbery at the age of 15, his life could have gone in a very different direction

