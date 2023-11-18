Is Mads Mikkelsen rumored to be Marvel's next villain? Find out

The casting of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Fantastic Four reboot has clinched a new contender for the role of MCU’s next big villain. As Jonathan Major’s Kang was claimed to be the next baddie of the multiverse saga, new reports have hinted that the studios might wanna scrap his character because of his previous controversies. New reports are claiming that Mads Mikkelsen is being eyed for the iconic villainous role of Doctor Doom, who has been the talk of the town for quite some time. At the same time, the studio has yet to officially announce the casting, read on ahead to know more about it.

Mads Mikkelsen to be the next villain in the MCU?

According to a recent report from John Campea via One Take News , the actor is one of several actors that Marvel Studios is considering to play the role of Doctor Doom. “Now, to be clear, I’m sure they talked to a dozen people. They did not tell me that Mads Mikkelsen has been cast as Doom. Not at all. But they were able to confirm to me that Mads Mikkelsen is one of the people they talked to for Doom,” said a source about the casting of Mads Mikkelsen to be the next villain. As the Marvel character is a longtime Fantastic Four antagonist, his character could be introduced in Matt Shakman’s upcoming MCU film.

When will Mads Mikkelsen appear in the MCU?

In the past, Mikkelsen has already played a villain in the MCU, as he portrayed Kaecilius in 2016’s Doctor Strange. Marvel Studios has a history of casting actors in multiple roles, like Gemma Chan who appeared as Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel and Sersi in the Eternals. It can be speculated that Doctor Doom could also potentially be a part of 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars, as the villain was prominently featured in both the 1984 and 2015 comic series.

More about The Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four, Marvel's first family, is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2025. This iconic team of brilliant scientists and explorers, led by the genius Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, will embark on thrilling adventures alongside familiar MCU heroes. Audiences are in for a treat with cosmic journeys, clashes with formidable foes, and heartwarming moments of camaraderie as fantastic four navigate the ever-expanding multiverse.

MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot is touted to release on May 2, 2025.

