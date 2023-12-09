Is Maleficent 3 confirmed? Exploring Angelina Jolie starrer sequel's ending as the franchise gears up for a third installment

According to WSJ Magazine, Maleficent 3 is happening, and Angelina Jolie has officially joined the project. Despite mentioning her desire to step back from acting, the Oscar winner is set to reprise her role as the iconic villain from Sleeping Beauty. Let's explore what to expect from the third installment in the Disney movie series.

Angelina Jolie will reprise the role of Maleficent for the third sequel

What's the story in Maleficent 3?



Right now, details about the plot of Maleficent 3 are a bit mysterious. We don't know exactly what will happen, but there might be a clue from the ending of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. In that movie, Elle Fanning's character, Aurora, gets married to Prince Phillip (played by Harris Dickinson), and Maleficent promises to return for the christening of their future baby.

When can we expect Maleficent 3?



Filming for the third movie hasn't started yet, so we don't have a release date. However, with the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes officially ending in 2023, fans are optimistic that filming might kick off in 2024.

Who's in the cast of Maleficent 3?



While Angelina Jolie is confirmed to return, the rest of the cast hasn't been finalized. Many are hoping that Elle Fanning will come back, considering her character's importance to the story. Elle hasn't been in a film since 2020, and her most recent TV performance was in 2022's The Girl From Plainville. Fans are crossing their fingers that she'll join the Maleficent team again.

How does Maleficent 2 end?

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a movie that comes after the first Maleficent film from 2014. It follows the story of Maleficent, the fairy with horns played by Angelina Jolie, after the events of the first movie. The director of this sequel is Joachim Rønning.

In the first film, we learned that Maleficent wasn't just a completely evil fairy ruling the magical kingdom of the Moors. She had reasons for her actions, and the movie showed a different side to her character. The second film, Mistress of Evil, goes even further back in time, giving us a deeper background for Maleficent. It introduces a whole new group of beings called the Dark Fey, a race of people living in exile because of conflicts with humans.

It turns out that Maleficent gets her powers from a phoenix. The Dark Fey, commanded by Ed Skrein and Chiwetel Ejiofor, struggle with humans. Michelle Pfeiffer's Queen Ingrith, a human, wants to destroy all fairies as retaliation for her brother's death in the magical Moors.

The story takes a dramatic turn when there's a big battle between the fairies and humans. Conall, one of the leaders of the Dark Fey, sacrifices himself to save Maleficent. Queen Ingrith is a major antagonist who aims to eliminate all fairies, leading to a conflict between the two groups.

At a pivotal point, Maleficent is shot by an arrow and reduced to ashes; however, Aurora's tears raise her from the dead, transforming her into a phoenix instead of her former self. The film closes with Prince Phillip declining to engage in combat, so bringing peace back to the human-fairy realm.

Stay tuned for more updates as Maleficent 3 unfolds! For fans, Maleficent and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil are available to stream on Disney+.

