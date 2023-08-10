Is Margot Robbie teaming up with Dwayne Johnson for sci-fi movie post Barbie's USD 1 billion success? Find out

Margot Robbie, who is riding high on the success of her hit film Barbie, is scheduled to act with WWE star turned Hollywood heartthrob Dwayne Johnson. Black Adam and Harley Quinn may never work together on the big screen but the actors can now. The two are supposedly working together on the grandiose science-fiction adventure film Starlight. Ridley Scott is in talks to direct the intergalactic adventure from 20th Century Studios.

Margot Robbie and Dwayne Johnson will star in the new sci-fi movie Starlight

Starlight will mark several firsts for both The Rock and Robbie. On the one hand, neither the actress nor Johnson is unfamiliar with science fiction. While Margot Robbie has her DC roles, Johnson has appeared in many sci-fi films ranging from video game adaptations like Doom and Rampage to Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

However, both the actors have not previously played the lead in a space-faring adventure film. Margot Robbie will portray the wicked Isabella, leaving behind the more heroic role of Barbie for the time being.

Starlight will also be The Rock and Margot Robbie's first cinematic collaboration. There was a moment when it appeared that their respective DC characters might meet on the big screen, but the box office disaster of last year's Black Adam, as well as the relaunch of that cinematic universe, appear to have destroyed those expectations.

According to the film's synopsis, The Rock will portray Captain Alex Vega. Vega leads an interplanetary crew on a perilous mission to explore the cosmos' distant reaches, encountering wonders and dangers beyond imaginable. Margot Robbie will portray the role of the villain.

Ridley Scott to direct Margot Robbie and Dwayne Johnson's new movie Starlight

According to Giant Freakin Robot, Starlight might be directed by Ridley Scott. Scott's credits include Blade Runner, the Alien film series, The Martian, and Raised by Wolves. His sci-fi offerings, on the other hand, tend to be on the darker and more cerebral side of the genre, which is not what we expect to see Dwayne Johnson in.

The sources revealed in the report that Scott is currently in talks to helm the film, but this has yet to be confirmed.

For the unversed, Dwayne Johnson was last seen in Fast X, which was released this year. Meanwhile, Margot Robbie portrayed the lead character in Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster film Barbie.

