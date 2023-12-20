Is Marvel changing title for Agatha Darkhold Diaries again? Here's what the final title might be

Marvel Studios' WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: House of Harkness, promises to delve into the mysterious and enchanting world of Agatha Harkness, the cunning and captivating witch portrayed by Kathryn Hahn. The series is poised to unravel Agatha's complex backstory, exploring her magical prowess and possibly shedding light on her enigmatic connection to the Scarlet Witch. With the spin-off's focus on Agatha's House of Harkness, Marvel enthusiasts eagerly anticipate a deeper dive into the magical realms and dark secrets that make this bewitching character a compelling addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Is Marvel changing the title for Agatha Darkhold Diaries one more time?

Marvel Studios' WandaVision spin-off initially bore the title Agatha: House of Harkness, but underwent subsequent transformations to Agatha: Coven of Chaos and, more recently, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. Recent rumors now suggest another alteration, with the final title potentially being Agatha All Along, a homage to the iconic song from WandaVision, sung by Kathryn Hahn during her character's villainous reveal. The evolving titles hinted at a deliberate build-up, culminating in what appears to be the most fitting choice. Marvel's recent behind-the-scenes featurette offered a glimpse into the show, showcasing Hahn's return as the sorceress Agatha, adorned in new ensembles that seemingly draw inspiration from her later comic book iterations.

The teaser also introduced supporting cast members Ali Ahn, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Aubrey Plaza, and Joe Locke, with the latter rumored to portray Wiccan. Marvel enthusiasts are anticipating an official teaser trailer release, following the debut of this footage. Notably, the video appeared to validate a previously leaked plot detail, suggesting that Agatha and her allies will embark on a mystical journey down the Witches Road, a plane of existence exclusive to sorcerers. As the series continues to unfold, the multiple title changes and tantalizing glimpses are building anticipation for the magical and mysterious narrative that Agatha Harkness is set to unravel in this Disney+ production.

What will Agatha All Long be about?

Agatha All Along will center on the formidable witch Agatha Harkness, who, after nearly defeating the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in WandaVision's season finale, found herself bested and confined in Westview, adopting the persona of the "nosy neighbour Agnes." While Olsen is not expected to make an appearance, speculation surrounds Wanda's potential involvement in Harkness' release or reformation post the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As per the joint deal with Marvel and 20th Television, Jac Schaeffer, the writer and executive producer, along with directors Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg, is set to helm multiple episodes. The recently released synopsis reads, “In the first episode, we see Agatha finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in. She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two." The narrative unfolds as she embarks on a perilous quest to regain her abilities, aided by unlikely allies. Originally slated for a premiere this year, the series got delayed due to the now-resolved SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. It’s now set to debut in October 2024.

