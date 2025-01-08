Is Marvel Looking For New Actor To Play Black Panther? Rumors Explored

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Four years after the death of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel Studios is now planning to introduce a new Black Panther.

According to a famous Hollywood insider, Jeff Sneider, an actor was even offered the role this past fall.

As reported by The Direct, Sneider mentioned, "With Marvel reshuffling the deck in advance of 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars,' and Robert Downey Jr. coming back not as Iron Man but as Doctor Doom, I’m told that the door is firmly open for T’Challa to be recast via the magic of the multiverse."

He further stated that the role was offered to an unknown actor “a couple of months after Downey’s big reveal at Comic-Con, but they turned it down,” as the actor didn’t want to jeopardize their film career by stepping into the late 21 Bridges actor’s shoes.

Jeff Sneider also added that it is unclear if a new T’Challa will appear in the upcoming Avengers movies (Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars). However, whoever accepts the role in the future will almost certainly appear in the third Black Panther film.

Moreover, for those who may not know, Black Panther 3 has already been discussed by director Ryan Coogler and even a prominent name in the Hollywood film industry, Denzel Washington.

According to Jeff Sneider, Ryan Coogler will play a significant role in recasting the iconic superhero character, and Boseman’s family will also be consulted during the process.

Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020 at the age of 43, following a private battle with colon cancer.

