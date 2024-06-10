Is Marvel Planning New Guardians Of The Galaxy Film Post Secret Wars? Here's What We Know

James Gunn may have wrapped up his tenure at Marvel Studios and concluded his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, but it looks like the beloved band of space outlaws isn't done just yet. Rumors are swirling that Marvel Studios has plans for a new Guardians of the Galaxy movie following Avengers: Secret Wars.

Although Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was touted as the final installment, the story might continue with fresh adventures on the horizon. Plus a post-credit scene teases the return of Chris Pratt's Star-Lord. Could this mean more cosmic capers? Only time will tell!

Is Guardians of the Galaxy 4 on the way?

On X, insider Rejected Scooper has confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy 4 is in the works. The production company is planning to release another installment in the series after Secret Wars.

Along with familiar characters like Quasar (Phyla-Vell), Adam Warlock, Alpha Groot, Rocket, Kraglin, Cosmo, Star-Lord, Mantis, Blurp, Nebula, and Drax, there are still some mysteries surrounding the new lineup. It looks like these characters might reunite soon, despite going their separate ways at the end of the third film. Fans can look forward to seeing Nebula, Mantis, and Drax make a return.

Drax becomes a father to the Star Children and leaves the group behind to remain in Knowhere, while Mantis leaves for an adventure in self-discovery. Nebula also resigns from the Guardians in order to help Drax raise the Star Children. After Zoe Saldana announced her exit from the MCU, it remains to be seen whether she will reprise her role as Gamora. Gamora can still return in the MCU as a new variant due to the Multiverse Saga.

Who will direct Guardians of Galaxy 4?

Gunn left Marvel Studios to focus on other pursuits, including being the CEO of DC Studios and building the DC Universe of the future. In the past, the film director has repeatedly stated that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is the last Guardians film he will make.

It's not out of the question that a new director could take over and direct the new Guardians movie. He didn't rule that possibility out. However, there is one condition he insists that the new director fulfill.

"I think it can be really amazing as long as you bring yourself to it and don't try to copy that style," he told Esquire Middle East in 2023. “And there's so many directors I would like to do that. And I would love to see it happen.”

Also on Threads, he shared that he would love Guardians of the Galaxy to continue and that he trusts Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to select the right director.

