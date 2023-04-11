Is Marvel ready to recast Jonathan Majors as Kang after his controversy? Here's what we know

American actor Jonathan Majors was arrested by the New York Police Department in March 2023 on domestic abuse allegations. The 33-year-old who plays Kang The Conqueror has majorly disappointed fans who are now wondering if the actor would be replaced by Marvel in the Multiverse Saga. Read on to know everything we know about the situation.

Will Marvel recast Jonathan Majors?

The Avengers are supposed to fight Kang in Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, which is why the question of whether Majors would be recast has been on everybody's mind. Kang, who is the main villain of the current storyline, has too important of a role in the upcoming films to be sidelined. According to reports, Marvel met the Majors' representatives after his arrest but there is no clarity about whether Kang will be recast in the universe.

ALSO READ: Jonathan Majors' lawyer claims 'evidence proves' he is 'entirely innocent' amidst assault allegations

Also to be noted is how Kang, who was the main marketing tool for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is missing from the film's digital release posters and promotional content. After Majors was arrested, the US Army put its new multimillion-dollar ad campaign with the actor on hold. "While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete," said Laura DeFrancisco, spokesperson for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office.

Meanwhile, Kang features in the Loki season 2 trailer, which will be released in the next few weeks. As per reports, Majors is very much a part of the upcoming trailer and has not been recast. Neither have his scenes been cut from the highly-anticipated promotional content. Marvel has recast roles in the past and can also do that in this case if they want to. Kang will be a key character in connecting the dots in the next two Avengers movies, thus Marvel might need to make a smart decision to avoid backlash.

ALSO READ: Creed III actor Jonathan Majors faces assault and harassment charges amidst reported release

Film critic Jeff Sneider says, "I've heard that Marvel hasn't made any decisions regarding Jonathan Majors but they've met with or spoken to his agent to discuss potential options going forward." Kang being missing from the promotional material of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's digital release might be considered a hint but only time will tell what Marvel, the popular media franchise, actually chooses to go ahead with.