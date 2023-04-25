Is Marvel's Rhino Villain returning to screens in 2023? Here's what we know

The Marvel baddie is confirmed to be returning to the screens this year. 2023 might see a fresh face off in the Marvel universe.

Rhino Villain (Source: Top Movie Clips/ Youtube)
Rhino has been confirmed to play a pivotal role in an upcoming live-action Marvel film slated for release later this year. As a perennial foe of the web-slinger, Rhino has appeared in countless comics, video games, and animated shows alongside Spider-Man. However, his previous live-action appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 failed to capture the essence of the character, and he was left out of the multiversal villain reunion in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fortunately, Rhino is getting another shot at redemption on the big screen, and fans are eagerly anticipating his return to form in the upcoming Marvel film.

What should the fans be looking out for?

Sony Pictures has left fans reeling with excitement after unveiling the first teaser for Kraven the Hunter at CinemaCon. The teaser confirms that the upcoming film will feature the notorious Rhino, a classic Spider-Man villain. The teaser kicks off with a jaw-dropping scene of Kraven biting off a guy's nose, showcasing the movie's newly confirmed R-rating. The teaser then takes audiences on an unforgettable ride by introducing the Rhino, who is set to play a pivotal role in the story. Get ready to witness the epic showdown between Kraven and Rhino in all its glory!

As reported by Discussing films, as they “[inject themselves] with a serum,” an unidentified figure is heard saying “Don’t you want to know why they call me The Rhino,” as he starts to transform into “a huge Rhino monster.”

The upcoming live-action portrayal of the Rhino character is a more accurate depiction from the comics compared to the previous version where the character was simply in a large mech suit. Recently leaked footage shows the character's arm morphing into a big gray rhino-like fist, which looks impressively comic-accurate. The industry insider, Jeff Sneider, confirmed that the actor behind the voice is Alessandro Nivola, who was cast in the film over a year ago. The inclusion of Rhino in the movie makes perfect sense as he is an organic choice to go up against Kraven. However, if the villain is taking a special serum, there's a possibility of seeing other animal-themed bad guys like Scorpion or Vermin. Unfortunately, Michael Keaton's Vulture character is currently in Morbius' world, so we may not see him in the movie.

Is Marvel Rhino good or bad?
The Rhino, a member of the undead Sinister Six, was among the zombified villains that attempted to devour Galactus.
How strong is Marvel Rhino?
Superhuman Strength: The Rhino possesses extreme superhuman strength. The Rhino is able to lift approximately 75 tons. When Rhino attempted to drown Silver Sable and himself in a room of rising water, he was shown being capable of resisting Spider-Man's attempts at loosening his grip.
Who is the Rhino guy in Marvel?
Aleksei Sytsevich, or better known by his supervillain name Rhino, is a supporting antagonist in Spider-Man comic book series and a minor antagonist in the whole Marvel Universe. He was a Russian immigrant who was succumbed to radioactive testing, granting him powerful superhuman strength and durability.
