Is Marvel's Rhino Villain returning to screens in 2023? Here's what we know

Rhino has been confirmed to play a pivotal role in an upcoming live-action Marvel film slated for release later this year. As a perennial foe of the web-slinger, Rhino has appeared in countless comics, video games, and animated shows alongside Spider-Man. However, his previous live-action appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 failed to capture the essence of the character, and he was left out of the multiversal villain reunion in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fortunately, Rhino is getting another shot at redemption on the big screen, and fans are eagerly anticipating his return to form in the upcoming Marvel film.

What should the fans be looking out for?

Sony Pictures has left fans reeling with excitement after unveiling the first teaser for Kraven the Hunter at CinemaCon. The teaser confirms that the upcoming film will feature the notorious Rhino, a classic Spider-Man villain. The teaser kicks off with a jaw-dropping scene of Kraven biting off a guy's nose, showcasing the movie's newly confirmed R-rating. The teaser then takes audiences on an unforgettable ride by introducing the Rhino, who is set to play a pivotal role in the story. Get ready to witness the epic showdown between Kraven and Rhino in all its glory!

As reported by Discussing films, as they “[inject themselves] with a serum,” an unidentified figure is heard saying “Don’t you want to know why they call me The Rhino,” as he starts to transform into “a huge Rhino monster.”

The upcoming live-action portrayal of the Rhino character is a more accurate depiction from the comics compared to the previous version where the character was simply in a large mech suit. Recently leaked footage shows the character's arm morphing into a big gray rhino-like fist, which looks impressively comic-accurate. The industry insider, Jeff Sneider, confirmed that the actor behind the voice is Alessandro Nivola, who was cast in the film over a year ago. The inclusion of Rhino in the movie makes perfect sense as he is an organic choice to go up against Kraven. However, if the villain is taking a special serum, there's a possibility of seeing other animal-themed bad guys like Scorpion or Vermin. Unfortunately, Michael Keaton's Vulture character is currently in Morbius' world, so we may not see him in the movie.

