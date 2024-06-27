Is Marvel’s The Fantastic Four a Period Tale? CEO Kevin Feige Says THIS

While fans have been waiting to get some more fantastic artwork for the Marvel movie that introduces the first superhero family, Kevin Feige has given some amazing updates. The Marvel Studios CEO recently spoke of the filming dates while also calling the movie a period piece.

What surprises will The Fantastic Four will bring for the Marvel fanatics? Let’s learn.

Kevin Feige about The Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios had all its die-hard followers filled with excitement as they revealed the cast of The Fantastic Four along with a retro-styled poster.

Fans have been speculating a different Earth than the one shown in the current Marvel movies, as seen in the artwork of the highly anticipated project. As the poster does remind them of a classic cartoon The Jetsons, the head of the studios has come forward with some details of the film.

During his appearance on The Official Marvel Podcast, Kevin Feige maintained that The Fantastic Four will be “a period film.”

He further went on to add that when the studios released another artwork that showed Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch taking a flight, lot many fans of the superhero picked up on the details.

“There was a cityscape in that image," Feige stated, adding that it doesn't look anything like the one in New York.

It was pointed out by the fans, in the artwork where Human Torch is making a 4 in the sky, the head of Marvel stated, calling this effort by superhero fans “smart observations.”

When will The Fantastic Four begin filming?

While talking about the movie, Kevin Feige also touched on the topic of the start of filming. As per the CEO, the project will begin with its filming the Monday after San Diego Comic-Con.

“We start filming at the end of July,” stated Feige. If you notice, the stated schedule also happens to be around the release of Deadpool and Wolverine, which is set to release on July 26.

As per Kevin Feige, the film’s director, Matt Shakman is already in London, who previously had stated to Collider, that the movie is “certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

The Fantastic Four has got a huge cast, with Pedro Pascal playing the character of Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic, we also have the beautiful Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm aka The Invisible Woman. Joining them will be Ebon Moss-Bachrach’ Ben Grimm who also goes by The Thing and Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm, who happens to brag on his name The Human Torch.

The movie will even feature a world-threatening entity, Galactus played by Ralph Ineson, while the movie will have a female Silver Surfer this time played by Julia Garner.

