Is Mean Girls based on a true story? Exploring the inspiration behind the series ahead of musical release

The timeless allure of Mean Girls has captivated audiences since its debut in 2004, boasting an all-star cast featuring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, and Amy Poehler. As the musical adaptation of the film is scheduled to be released in 2024 to charm audiences, the lingering question that arises is the maker’s inspiration behind the creation of the timeless cinematic wonder, Mean Girls. The makers of the film hinted at their inspirations from where they curated the engaging teenage drama.

The casting director of Mean Girls revealed that the film drew inspiration from Queen Bees and Wannabes

Mark Waters, the director of Mean Girls, unveils a surprising facet of the film's inception. Originally, the script carried an R-rating, adorned with sexual commentary and a plethora of profanity. However, the decision to transform it into a more audience-friendly PG-13 version was a strategic move to cater to the film's primary demographic—girls aged 12 to 25.

“The first script I read was very R-rated, it had sexual commentary as well as a lot of profanity; a lot of f-bombs and salacious talk. It was very clear we weren't going to release an R-rated movie, it needed to be PG13. That was the studio's decision but we didn't fight it, it was understandable. We stripped all that stuff out before we started shooting. We were making a movie set in a high school which would be primarily marketed to girls aged 12 to 25. A girl in high school should be able to go and see a movie about girls in high school,” the director stated, as retrieved via Cosmopolitan .

Marci Liroff, the casting director, provides insights into the casting journey, highlighting the challenge of finding the perfect Gretchen Wieners. The character's desperation, vividly portrayed by Lacey Chabert, resonated deeply and further revealed that it drew inspiration from the 2002 book by Rosalind Wiseman, Queen Bees and Wannabes. She shared, “There was a certain type of desperation for Gretchen, that you really felt for her. The original book was Queen Bees and Wannabes and she so wanted to be a mean girl and be part of the crowd yet kept getting put down. Finally, Lacey [Chabert] came in and just got it on the very first take."

Tina Fey, Mean Girls’s screenwriter, reflected that her teenage years served in the creation of the film

Tina Fey, the brilliant mind behind the screenplay, recently shared her thoughts in front of a local audience, offering glimpses into her journey that fueled the creation of "Mean Girls." Reflecting on her teenage years, Fey acknowledged feeling like an outsider, channeling those emotions into the narrative. The show, she revealed, encapsulates the material that was pent up in her during adolescence, resonating with the struggles of teenage girls navigating the complexities of high school.

Frey revealed in an interview, as per Parade , “Some of the material in Mean Girls was about this period in my life when I felt like I was an outsider. The stuff that was pent up in me as a teenage girl is all in the show.” Reflecting on the core message of the film, Frey stated, “You need to be fearless, not be afraid to be yourself, and also the core of the story is to not lift yourself up by tearing someone else down.”

As Mean Girls continues to enchant audiences through both its cinematic and theatrical iterations, the revelations behind its creation add depth to its allure. The engaging story of Mean Girls will soon grace the big screen once again with its musical adaption, directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., scheduled to be released on 12 January 2024.

