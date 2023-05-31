Is Megan Thee Stallion dating soccer star Romelu Lukaku? Duo spotted cozying up

Megan Thee Stallion sparked dating rumors with Inter Milan soccer player Romelu Lukaku, after the duo was spotted cozying up at the latter’s teammate's wedding. Though neither Megan nor Romelu commented on the nature of their relationship, both are signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, management, music publishing, and entertainment company.

Here is everything to know about Megan Thee Stallion and Romelu Lukaku’s alleged romance.

Megan Thee Stallion and Romelu Lukaku

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was spotted with on-loan Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on May 29, 2023. The duo were seen together at Inter Milan teammate Lautaro Martinez’s wedding to model Agustina Gandolfo at Lake Como over the weekend. Megan looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging golden dress which she paired with a quilted Chanel purse and stiletto pumps. On the other hand, Romelu opted for a dark colored suit for the wedding.

At the star studded wedding, Megan Thee Stallion and Romelu Lukaku held hands as they mingled with the other guests around a waterfront estate. Later that night in a video published by TMZ, Stallion and Lukaku were also seen sitting side by side as they cheered for the newlywed couple. Though whether the pair attended the wedding as a couple is not clear yet.

This wedding seemed to be a huge affair with over 120 guests invited to the event. Footballer Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo were also present. Martinez’s other teammates also attended the wedding including Emi Martinez, Enzo Fernandez, and Albion's Alexis Mac Allister.

According to several publications, Romelu Lukaku recently broke up with his girlfriend of five years, Sarah Mens. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion ended her relationship with fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine after two years. Megan and Pardison even unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Recently, in an interview with InStyle, Megan Thee Stallion said that she is ‘focused on healing’ right now.

