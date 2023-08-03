Is Meghan Markle accusing Kate Middleton of 'getting away' with mistreating her?

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been in a feud since the former actress married Prince Harry in 2018. The Duchess of Sussex supposedly experienced an uncertain incident just days before her wedding to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel, during which Kate Middleton allegedly caused the duchess to break down in tears. Reportedly, Meghan Markle thinks Kate has gotten away after mistreating her.

Meghan Markle believes Kate Middleton got away with mistreating her

Five years later, their seemingly icy relationship is still making headlines, and Markle believes the Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, are yet to accept responsibility for their unfriendly conduct.

An insider told the Mirror that, "Meghan feels they've never been held accountable for how they treated her when she was a member of the royal family, and they have never apologized; seemingly, they even appear to have gotten away with it."

The Suits actress is reportedly astounded by the absence of criticism directed toward the Prince and Princess of Wales. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have promoted a number of projects in which they have spoken against the United Kingdom's royal family, including the Invictus Games founder's biography Spare and the duo's Netflix documentary series. Another source revealed that Markle was convinced that the public would support her in her fight with the Firm. However, the insider claimed, "That hasn't happened."

This wasn't how she had planned for things to go, but Meghan is aware of the reality and will tell anyone who will listen that Kate had the upper hand.

Why did Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton get into a feud?

The big wedding saga of 2018 began when Kate Middleton allegedly informed Meghan Markle that there was a problem with her daughter Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid outfit. The two women apparently sobbed as a result of this.

Harry also recalled the wedding incident in Spare; he said that he saw Markle crying on the floor after the University of St. Andrews graduate nearly requested that all of the bridesmaid dresses should be recreated just a few days before the wedding ceremony.

At the time, it was first claimed that the Los Angeles native was responsible for Middleton's tears; however, Markle made an effort to clear the air in a stunning interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

She said that Kate Middleton was the one who caused her to cry. "The opposite happened," she said in a joint interview with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex recalled, "A few days before the wedding, she became concerned about something that included the flower girl outfits. It made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings, and I don't say that to belittle anyone because it was a really difficult week of the wedding and she was upset about something," Megan Markle continued, "But she owned it, apologized, and even brought me flowers and a apology note, just as I would if I knew I had wounded someone."

In the aftermath, Meghan revealed she has forgiven the Princess of Wales, and both she and Kate Midleton have buried the hatchet.

