Is Meghan Markle aiming to become the next Oprah Winfrey? Expert reveals

Meghan Markle has made the headlines once again. And this time, it is for her comparison with Oprah Winfrey, a close friend to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Experts are suggesting that Meghan Markle has her eyes set on being the next Oprah Winfrey someday. The former Suits actor signed with the major talent agency WME recently, and her career move has resulted in speculation. Royal expert says that Meghan can become a “power player” since she already has a “sizeable amount of viewing public in her corner.”

Is Meghan Markle making a comeback in Hollywood?

Ever since Meghan signed with WME, the talent agency that is home to some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, including Rihanna and Matt Damon, fans have been wondering what her next career move will be. Royal expert Cristopher Andersen who is the author of the book, “The King,” has revealed that he would not be surprised if Meghan starts hosting a daytime syndicated talk show. In an interview with Fox, Andersen said, “If Meghan doesn’t end up hosting a daytime syndicated talk show, I’ll be surprised. She certainly seems well-suited to that role in particular, and I can easily see her pursuing a career path similar to Oprah’s in the media: a show, a magazine, producing, directing — the works.”

Meghan has odds stacked in her favor, as the author noted that she “still has a sizeable chunk of the viewing public in her corner.” The news of Meghan signing with the agency comes after she and Prince Harry have been spotted more often in Hollywood in recent months.

Variety disclosed that Meghan and her team are looking forward to more TV and film production gigs and brand partnerships “overall business-building,” as “acting will not be an area of focus.” They also reported that other agencies have been competing to sign the Duchess and Harry since they moved to California. WME will henceforth also represent Archewell, Meghan, and Harry’s content label.

Meghan’s WME team will include Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, plus Brad Slater and Jill Smoller, who is famously known for managing Meghan’s friend Serena Williams.

Expert says Meghan will be the next Oprah

Andersen said Meghan “gets what she wants.” The author predicted, “Once all the controversy surrounding the Sussexes’ ongoing feud with the rest of the royal family dies down, assuming it ever does, I could easily see her launching a successful talk show.”

He continued, “Meghan has always had her fingers in a lot of pies, and she has a knack for getting what she wants. Millions of girls dream of becoming a princess, but she made it happen — and against all odds, to boot! Becoming the next Oprah — a powerful and influential media mogul — does not feel far-fetched at all.”

For the unversed, Markle was seen in the docuseries surrounding Prince Harry and her and their exit from their roles as senior royals. She even hosted the podcast, Archetypes.

