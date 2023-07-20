Is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage on the rocks? Here's what sources have to say

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been making headlines recently. Whether it be for their docu-series getting a nomination at the Hollywood Critics Awards or the rumors of the couple's marriage being on the rocks. An insider earlier this week told RadarOnline that the couple are reportedly taking a break from each other. Now a new source has come out claiming otherwise.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage struggling?

There is a buzz of rumors surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage, suggesting that it may be going through a rough patch. According to RadarOnline's report on Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently "taking time apart" in order to heal and strengthen their relationship

The insider told the outlet, "They’re trying to figure out what hit them. Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world." The prince is reportedly trying to "find himself."

As per the reports, the Duke of Sussex is planning on going to Africa to spend some time solo and film a new documentary. The reason for this move is alleged because the prince feels "more like himself" on the continent that he calls "second home."

The source added that the couple are "under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14 million mansion and huge security costs," he continued, "That stress, coupled with their emotional issues, has likely made life a living hell."

The insider hoped that taking time apart "on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on."

ALSO READ: Why is Prince Harry moving ahead without Meghan Markle on Africa Documentary? Find out

Source close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry denies rumors

With all the rumors swirling around regarding the couple's troubles, an insider close to Meghan and Harry reported to Page 6 that the couple is actually really happy and still going strong as ever.

The insider said to the outlet, "It’s not true. It’s literally made up."

While we can't be sure of what's true and made up until the couple themself make an official statement, the reports coming out seem to point toward some trouble in paradise. According to Deuxmoi, the two have sold their lavish $14 million mansion in Montecito. Reportedly the two are currently living separately.

Meanwhile, it's been one PR disaster after another for the royal couple in the last few months. The couple's deal with Spotify worth millions was canceled abruptly, while Prince Harry's Spare polarized the masses.

ALSO READ: Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning return to the Royal Family?