One royal expert suggests Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to Nigeria might have another benefit beyond promoting good causes. The Invictus Games and mental health initiatives of the Geanco Foundation were the focus of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's three-day trip to Nigeria. On Sunday, they took a trip to a polo field in Lagos to hint at their next Netflix project, a show about professional polo players.

What was the main focus of the Sussexes' visit to Nigeria?

During their visit to the West African country, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were mobbed by excited crowds with Harry participating in a volleyball match and Meghan speaking at a series of events. Also during a school visit, he spoke about mental health stigmas around the world.

Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole, however, said this was "an important visit for Netflix, of course.”

The trip "results in a lot of high-quality material for Netflix's offerings, podcasts and shows," he said on GB News.

"They have a very big contract, $100 million, to produce decent materials" he said. "You can't accomplish that if you are forever seated in your California camelot on Montecito's hilltop. You've got to get out there with the people."

The Sussexes were invited to Nigeria by General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff. Harry and General Musa met at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, last September. Following Meghan's discovery of her Nigerian heritage, they invited her to join them.

A six-part documentary series produced by the Sussexes with the streaming giant has deconsecrated members of the Royal Family since the couple signed their deal with the company in 2020.

A new, yet unscripted, Netflix series in the making

In the afternoon, the couple attended a reception celebrating Nigeria: Unconquered, a charity that supports wounded veterans from Nigeria on their journey to participate in the Invictus Games. Meghan wore a dress by Johanna Ortiz and Heidi Merrick sunglasses, while Harry wore a dark suit. They watched a polo match together, Duke vs. Duchess, according to People. (The duchess's team won 5-3.)

Taking after his father King Charles III, Harry is an avid polo player. On April 15, he joined his friend Nacho Figueras for a match to support Sentebale, his HIV/AIDS charity. Before the match, Deadline reported Harry is collaborating with Welcome to Wrexham's Miloš Balać on an unscripted Netflix series about polo.

Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, the country's defense minister, requested Meghan and Harry's trip to Nigeria. They first met at last fall’s Invictus Games in Düsseldorf. It was Nigeria's first time sending wounded service members’ teams to those games. It was later reported by the ministry that Badaru hoped Nigeria could host the games in the future.

Despite attending a summit for student mental health during their tour, Meghan and Harry focused mostly on the Invictus Games and wounded veterans. People reported that Harry visited the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna on Friday, where he toured six wards and shook hands with about 50 wounded soldiers.

