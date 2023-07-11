Is Meghan Markle entering Hollywood as lead in 'The Bodguard' sequel to continue Princess Diana’s legacy?

There have been speculations doing the rounds regarding Meghan Markle's potential resurgence in the acting world. Recent rumors have indicated that she is being considered for a lead role that carries a poignant connection to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Prior to her entry into the royal family, Meghan was at the cusp of stardom as an actress, and now it seems she may be on the verge of making a major comeback with a role closely tied to Diana.

A Hollywood Homecoming with historical significance for Meghan Markle

If Meghan decides to jumpstart her acting career then it definitely could be for a role of utmost significance and a compelling narrative. According to recent reports, discussions are underway for Meghan to take on the lead female role in the highly anticipated sequel to the 1992 blockbuster The Bodyguard. The film originally starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. Notably, Princess Diana had been considered for this very role before the project was put on hold following her untimely demise.

A tribute to Princess Diana's legacy

The potential casting of Meghan Markle in the Bodyguard sequel also holds a symbolic value, as both women have grappled with the complexities of the royal public life and garnered global attention. This role could potentially serve as a poignant tribute to Princess Diana's enduring legacy, while simultaneously showcasing Meghan's talent and officially marking her return to the entertainment industry.

Bridging the gap of the past and the present

Kevin Costner, the star of the original film, had previously expressed interest in a sequel featuring Diana as his on-screen love interest. In a candid interview, Costner shared his conversation with Diana, recalling her respectful inquiry about a potential kissing scene. Unfortunately, fate intervened, preventing the project from coming to fruition following Diana's tragic passing.

As discussions continue to unfold surrounding The Bodyguard sequel, the possibility of Meghan Markle taking on the lead role has sparked immense curiosity among fans and industry insiders alike. Should this Hollywood comeback materialize, it would undoubtedly solidify Meghan's multi-faceted career trajectory and provide a platform for her to perpetuate Princess Diana's legacy of grace, compassion, and resilience on the silver screen. While official confirmations are yet to be made, the prospect of Meghan Markle returning to Hollywood in the Bodyguard sequel tantalizes audiences, creating anticipation for how she would imbue the iconic role with her own unique talent and pay homage to the indomitable spirit of Princess Diana.

