Is Meghan Markle entering politics after her 'fail era' in Hollywood? Experts REVEALS

Meghan Markle's Hollywood chapter might be coming to an end as she sets her sight on a new role in politics. As the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, celebrates her 42nd birthday, speculations are rife about her next move - and it might not be in Hollywood. According to True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen, the former actress is eyeing a potential career in politics.

Meghan Markle: From Hollywood to politics

Meghan Markle, who shot to fame as a Hollywood star, seems to be setting her sight on a different stage - the political arena. True Royalty TV's Nick Bullen claimed that Markle is actively reaching out to people to secure political positions, and it's an ambition she is passionately pursuing.

"I think you’ll see [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] working much more separately because brand Sussex is definitely on the wane," said Bullen. He added, "Now, I think you’ll see them concentrating on their individual brands to try and reclaim some of the ground."

Markle's interest in politics is not a recent development. Back in 2019, True Royalty TV premiered Meghan for President?, a documentary that delved into her desire to speak out on global platforms long before her acting career. From attending anti-war protests at the age of 10 to her recent advocacy for social issues, Markle has always shown a keen interest in making a difference.

While members of the British royal family are traditionally expected to remain apolitical, Markle's U.S. citizenship allows her more flexibility to explore a political career. However, pursuing a major political role would require her husband, Prince Harry, to give up his royal title.

Meghan Markle's recent endeavors have pointed towards a deeper involvement in philanthropy and politics. She teamed up with Gloria Steinem to advocate for voting rights and has been vocal about reproductive rights as well. In 2021, she reached out to members of Congress to support paid family leave. These moves demonstrate her commitment to social causes and her desire to create a positive impact.

"I think Meghan’s ambitions for reaching the top now are focused on a different direction," Bullen asserted. "I honestly think she’s much more likely to be playing on a political stage than she is on an acting stage."

Meghan Markle plans to relaunch blog The Tig

There have been whispers of Markle considering relaunching her blog, The Tig, which was shut down years ago. The blog had previously shut down after she started dating Prince Harry. Reviving The Tig could provide a space for Meghan to share her views on her own terms while also potentially becoming a lucrative venture for her.

"I think probably quite a lot of people could see themselves voting for her," Bullen said. "And the financials behind The Tig are very, very compelling. It also gives her an outlet."

In the midst of canceled deals with Spotify and limited documentary commissions with Netflix, a lifestyle and digital brand could give the Sussexes a way to connect with their audience directly.

While there is no official statement from Markle's spokesperson regarding her potential entry into politics, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex is passionate about making a difference in the world. Whether it leads her to the White House or another significant role in politics remains to be seen.

As Meghan Markle continues to explore new paths, her philanthropic and political focus promises to make an impact in the years to come. Whether in Hollywood or the political arena, the couple's next moves will undoubtedly be followed closely by fans and critics alike.

