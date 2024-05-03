Is Meghan Markle Filming Her New Netflix Show On California Cannabis Farm? Find OUT

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting ready to return to Netflix with their new cooking show. As per reports, there is some controversy about the shoot happening at a cannabis farm in California. The farm is currently the one in question and let’s just say that the aroma of the farm is not everyone and has caused a local feud.

Meghan Markle’s new show’s controversy

There have been many reports that showcase that the new cooking show of Markle is being filmed on a cannabis farm which however has not been confirmed with any evidence as of yet. An insider confirmed to Page Six that there is no truth to this matter whatsoever. ‘The show is not filmed on or near any cannabis farm,’ a source related to the show told Page Six on Wednesday.

The rumours have it that the 42-year-old, Suits actress was shooting her show on the marijuana field after the Daily Mail reported that the backdrop of Markle’s upcoming show will take place in two locations in California: A home in Montecito which belongs to Tom and Sherrie Cipolla and another one allegedly is a farm owned by the cannabis-supplying Van Wingerden family in the nearby seaside city of Carpinteria. Readers would be intrigued to know that Van Wingerdens are the largest vendors that produce weed legally around that area.



Page Six has confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex is collaborating on a Martha Stewart-esque show that is around her newly launched lifestyle brand, Montecito Riviera Orchard. Her first product cookware and home needs company has already made a debut with a jar of strawberry jam sent to the closest of their friends.

The Cannabis Farm controversy

The Cannabis Farm which is owned by David and Cindy Van Wingerden turned their flower farm into a marijuana mecca in 2015. The couple now deals with cannabis flowers and pre-rolled cannabis joints. There is a little problem with growing marijuana in your backyard the pungent weed smell actually creates a problem for everyone living in the neighbourhood. According to the website, Local Carpinteria residents filed 2340 odour complaints from 2018-2022, the neighbours also filed a class-action lawsuit against the two farms which were not related to Van Wingerden’s business but by claiming that their property values are being hampered because of ‘stench’ smell.

If this were to happen then Markle’s new show about the Joys of Cooking, gardening, and friendship could actually create issues with the local community if the matter comes up again. The Sussexes have reportedly signed two shows with Netflix, one focusing on Meghan's passion for the kitchen and the other highlighting Harry's love for polo.

